Does Saka and Odegaard focus on each other too much?

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have developed a fine on-field chemistry that is greatly appreciated by Arsenal fans. While it is difficult to assess what their relationship is like away from football, their understanding during matches is obvious. When either player is in possession, there is often an immediate search for the other, creating moments that can be visually impressive and technically sharp.

At times, this connection produces attractive football and highlights the trust between two of Arsenal’s most important players. Their awareness of each other’s movement and positioning has contributed to several strong performances, reinforcing the perception that they operate almost instinctively when playing together.

When Chemistry Becomes Limiting

However, this close relationship on the pitch has started to raise concerns. When both players feature together, they often appear overly focused on finding each other rather than involving the wider team. This tendency can become frustrating, particularly when clearer options are available elsewhere. Interestingly, when one or both are absent, Arsenal often look more balanced, with replacement players distributing play more evenly across the pitch.

In those situations, the team functions as a more cohesive unit, with attacks flowing through multiple channels rather than being concentrated between two individuals. This contrast suggests that while chemistry is valuable, it can become restrictive if it narrows a team’s attacking focus.

The Need for Broader Collaboration

Arsenal require strong on field chemistry, but it should extend beyond a single partnership. Saka and Odegaard are expected to build the same level of understanding with their other teammates, ensuring that the entire squad benefits from their quality. In recent seasons, their play has at times appeared too inward-looking, which may explain why Odegaard struggles when Saka is unavailable and vice versa.

This dynamic has also affected the team’s overall shape. Arsenal’s left wing is often less effective, as a significant portion of attacking play is channelled down the right side where Saka operates. As a midfielder, Odegaard holds a central and influential role, one that demands vision and inclusivity.

To maximise Arsenal’s potential, Odegaard in particular must broaden his approach. Reducing predictability and engaging more consistently with all attacking options would make the team harder to defend against. Chemistry should elevate the collective, not limit it to two players.