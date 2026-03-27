Does Saka Deserve More Empathy?

First of all, I should clarify that I have always viewed Bukayo Saka as overrated. A good player, but not world-class, as some Gooners would have you believe. Certainly, he is young enough to develop into someone special.
If you had said that Arsenal would be top of the league with seven fixtures remaining, yet some would be asking for the ‘Star Boy’ to be dropped, I would not have believed you.
Form, Tactics and Expectation
Some pundits have debated whether Mikel Arteta’s tactics restrict his attackers, asking them to invest too much energy in defending without enough creative freedom.
It is not for me to tell any of my peers how to support their club. If you believe the 24-year-old should spend some time on the bench, then that is your opinion. Yet I think it is wrong to suggest that his form has coincided with his pay rise.
Rumoured to now be earning 300,000 per week, some have made comparisons to when Ozil and Aubameyang extended their contracts, leaving their employers with buyer’s remorse.
Injury, Context and Perspective
In reality, last December the player required surgery after tearing a hamstring in his right leg.
It was warned at the time that this would rob the Gunner of some of his pace, one of his biggest assets. A similar injury in the other leg has led to comparisons with Michael Owen, who was also a teenager accused of being overplayed.
It would take a brave manager, during a title run-in, to leave out a talent with Saka’s reputation, especially when the alternative is Madueke, who still needs to develop an end product. Another option could be to try Saka again as an attacking midfielder.
Physically and mentally, he will benefit from a rest this week, but then it needs to be decided in the FA Cup whether it is worth playing him back into confidence or saving him for the Champions League.
A graduate from the academy who has not been shown much empathy from his own fanbase after a serious injury, with the assumption that he is motivated by money.
Are you watching Max Dowman?
Dan Smith
I don’t see how you can empathize with someone on £300k per week.
I don’t think that should matter with empathy. I don’t limit empathy to a certain salary threshold
Obviously, there are people in the world I have more empathy for. Many a lot more.
Saka was injured and is having problems returning to form. So I do empathise with him because it must be mentally difficult for him.
Dan
Everyone is entitled to there opinion on how they view players but imo he is far from being overrated.
I agree he has been far from his best this season.
Maybe we over played him at times but there has been numerous occasions where he has been the one player who has stood up and dug us out of a hole in past seasons.
We could all see it coming where he was going to pick up a serious injury and the team having a heavy fixture list doesn’t help but that’s what you get as the team becomes more successful.
I would say he needs a summer rest but he will be for sure on the ane to America if he stays fit.
Even if he is not he will still put him self forward and wants to play as he wants to be in the squad for the world cup
We do have cover now on the right but who ever starts first, either will play the minutes from the bench or starting.
I for one am definitely grateful that he puts on our shirt rather another teams shirt.
Ps
Money on wages doesn’t come in to it
Oveer the last 5 to 6 seasons he has earned the right to negotiate the best deal for him self and don’t begrudge us paying the 300k. It is insane money to play someone that amount but unfortunately that is the world of football. Its one of numerous sports that dont really doesnt represent the normal working persons wage pay
Onwards and upwards
I suggested in the past that he be sold when his stock was still high but was ridiculed by fellow fans.Like you,i also see him as overated,Madueke is much better for me,though he has to work on his end product to be considered great.I have no empathy for him whatesoever and wish he be dropped as soon as possible.and let me confess, i was happy he got injured in the warm up for the Leeds game because i felt that’s the only way Arteta would’ve dropped him,but it’s unfortunate that Arteta didn’t learn anything from that game as we played better&scored more without Saka.