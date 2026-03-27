Does Saka Deserve More Empathy?

First of all, I should clarify that I have always viewed Bukayo Saka as overrated. A good player, but not world-class, as some Gooners would have you believe. Certainly, he is young enough to develop into someone special.

If you had said that Arsenal would be top of the league with seven fixtures remaining, yet some would be asking for the ‘Star Boy’ to be dropped, I would not have believed you.

Form, Tactics and Expectation

Some pundits have debated whether Mikel Arteta’s tactics restrict his attackers, asking them to invest too much energy in defending without enough creative freedom.

It is not for me to tell any of my peers how to support their club. If you believe the 24-year-old should spend some time on the bench, then that is your opinion. Yet I think it is wrong to suggest that his form has coincided with his pay rise.

Rumoured to now be earning 300,000 per week, some have made comparisons to when Ozil and Aubameyang extended their contracts, leaving their employers with buyer’s remorse.

Injury, Context and Perspective

In reality, last December the player required surgery after tearing a hamstring in his right leg.

It was warned at the time that this would rob the Gunner of some of his pace, one of his biggest assets. A similar injury in the other leg has led to comparisons with Michael Owen, who was also a teenager accused of being overplayed.

It would take a brave manager, during a title run-in, to leave out a talent with Saka’s reputation, especially when the alternative is Madueke, who still needs to develop an end product. Another option could be to try Saka again as an attacking midfielder.

Physically and mentally, he will benefit from a rest this week, but then it needs to be decided in the FA Cup whether it is worth playing him back into confidence or saving him for the Champions League.

A graduate from the academy who has not been shown much empathy from his own fanbase after a serious injury, with the assumption that he is motivated by money.

Are you watching Max Dowman?

Dan Smith