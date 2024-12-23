Does Saka’s injury make it a no-brainer that Arsenal need to buy in January?

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal receives medical treatment after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In about a week, the January transfer window opens, and it is a no-brainer that Arsenal needs to take advantage of it to have a shot at pipping the Reds in the title race.

Our Gunners may now have no choice but to go out and recruit a top winger when the winter transfer window opens.

Like every other game, Bukayo Saka was looking to drop a masterclass versus Crystal Palace. However, an injury (apparently, he tore his hamstring) saw him come off in the 24th minute of the game. Leandro Trossard came on for him, but it was Gabriel Martinelli who switched to the right wing, where he had a good game in the Star Boy’s absence.

After the game, Saka was seen leaving Selhurst Park on crutches. That sight of the Arsenal #7 has some feeling he could be out for a while. With Saka out and reports suggesting Raheem Sterling is also set to be sidelined, a winger signing is needed.

Arsenal only have two wingers, Trossard and Martinelli, who are both left-wingers for that January stretch.

They simply have no choice but to enter the winger market in January. Mohammed Kudus, Rodrygo, and Ademola Lookman are all at clubs fighting for something, but they are worth paying a January premium for.

Over the last few weeks, Arsenal’s attack has shown it is yearning for a striker and a dynamic winger. The team has lacked a natural goal poacher, and some feel that if they got one, they’d go to the next level. Other than a striker, there’s been a suggestion that an upgrade for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard was needed due to underperformance on the left wing.

It wasn’t certain a double swoop for a striker and a winger could be completed in the winter. But now, with Saka out, if the Arsenal decision-makers aren’t getting on board with a versatile winger and shipping Raheem Sterling back to Chelsea, there will only be one thing to expect at the end of the season.

That will be Arteta and Ødegaard delivering speeches about how we came close again and that we’ll try again next season.

Darren N

