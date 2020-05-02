Does Sanllehi’s comments show Arsenal still have no ambition?

Raul Sanllehi – Transfers Not A Priority? What? By Dan Smith
I have always referred to Arteta as the cheap option. I refuse to believe, like Emery before him, that they were the top names on any shortlist. Would they have got any other top job?
What I believe is an Allegri, Ancelotti, etc would only take the job if they saw ambition. These are winners who, long term, would want to have a realistic chance of challenging for the title (yes, I’m saying Everton have more ambition then us). The moment they heard our transfer budget they would have ended negotiations. Luis Enrique has pretty much confirmed that in the past.
So, the criteria had to be someone who would accept limited funds for the sake of getting such a post. Emery wasn’t getting an offer from a bigger club while for Arteta, the reward is worth the risk for your first job. His worst-case scenario is that he gets a payoff and goes and works with Pep Guardiola again.
Don’t get me wrong Arteta could be the next top coach yet, if he is, then Stan Kroenke stumbled on him. All our owner cares about is someone to train the current squad who won’t question the lack of desire to make us great again.
We don’t know the fact and figures of how this pandemic is going to affect each club. Yet why have I got the feeling the priority this summer will be yet again lowering the wage bill, with Raul Sanllehi saying transfers are not a priority. Excuse me?
We talk about how much Ozil gets paid. This man is equally given thousands of pounds a week to identify signings. If that’s not his priority, why is he here? Isn’t that literally his job? Shouldn’t he been scouting the world every day? He should have a shortlist ready to go especially given our current position. If being 9th is not a time to think we might need better players, when is?
Remember the days when we mocked Mr Wenger for ‘only’ finishing 4th? Would you take that now? Or do some still have an agenda where we can’t admit we have gone backwards? That letting contracts run down is still happening.
Let’s not hide behind what’s going on in the world and pretend that’s the only reason we now won’t buy a Coutinho or Upamecano. Those are the signings a Man United or Chelsea will make, while our recruitment team will again be asked to find value.
We are yet again going to lose our best player, so common sense suggests if we are currently in 9th, then lose our top scorer, serious investment is needed for us to even challenge for the top 4 again?
Why are the players giving up 12.5% of their wages just to be told we can only afford free agents and loan signings? Why can clubs go after our best talent, yet a West Ham and Leicester manage to price theirs out of the market? Put it this way if those clubs do sell a Madison or Rice it will be over the odds, around 60-80 million.
No wonder Ozil wants to wait and see the true financial hit. If the season gets finished that’s the TV companies kept happy. If not, how do we know what Sky and BT will negotiate (they might simply ask for the same price, more games next campaign?).
Do clubs have insurance?
Will FIFA step in with a loan?
Either way we can’t afford seeing those teams above us to strengthen while we don’t. Our owner needs to put a cash flow in now, or else we are going to see the gap between ourselves and the top get bigger.
The frustrating thing is even if you go down the route of free transfers there are options available, but it takes you being aggressive. We should be offering a Cavani, Meunier, Chiellini, etc, a contract, but again we will care too much about our wage bill. Those are three free transfers who would make us better. Yet we will focus on their age not that in the short term they would get you back in the Champions League.
We could swap an Auba with a Coutinho, but again will prioritise salary over making us better. Even a Willian or Fraser, who would offer goals from midfield, there is talk that we feel their demands are too expensive.
There’s some who will defend Stan Kroenke with the usual, ‘How do you know what he’s thinking’? I just base it on the last decade, where even losing Champions Football hasn’t made him invest in the club because TV money makes him enough revenue, it doesn’t really matter to him where we finish.
Why are we the only one of the top 6 who sell our best players? When have we last bought Man City’s, Chelsea’s or Manchester United’s best players? When have we even managed to get the best player out of those not in the top 6? Why does it feel every window we end up slashing our wage bill?
Remember in a business sense we have always been run well, so surely we should be best qualified to take advantage if others have to tighten their belts? If players are taking 12.5% cut why is Raul Sanllehi saying transfers are not a priority? This is why an Allegri is not our manager because he would ask those questions. He would know that you can’t close a 42-point gap on Liverpool with loans and slashing your wage bill. He wouldn’t accept the signing of Mari just because he’s 10 million. He (and others) wouldn’t accept the job, because the Kroenke family don’t care about us being champions again. In fact, as long as they are in charge, don’t consider us a big club anymore.
That’s why Arteta got the job. Like Emery, for the sake of getting the job he will tolerate the lack of ambition and won’t question anything. Worst case for him is he’s got a job waiting for him at Man City.
The irony being a man great at finding value (Arsene Wenger) we got rid of to be in 9th yet gooners won’t admit we gone backwards?
Stan Kroenke doesn’t care, it’s a lot cheaper paying Arteta then Wenger.
That’s all our owner cares about, saving money.
Dan Smith
Of course transfers are not a priority. The priority is to rid the country of covid19 and then get to a point where it is safe to resume playing football again. Spending money on new players is the last thing on any clubs mind let alone ours.
Loads of loose based accusations.
If you actually read the article about Sanllehi he has basically said the same thing as the CEO’s of Man U and Tottenham, and that is, that of course the economic impact will mean the types transfers, we have seen earlier, are simply not viable.
Realistic and sound comments, as I see it, and in no way does Arsenal stand out here.
Firstly I do hope every one is keeping safe and well
Interesting read dan but I think you under estimates peoples intelligence here.
I think everyone who comes on here knows the top tier aka SK is happy to milk our club of its money and assets
We all blamed AW in some way or another for the contributuion of the demise of afc which could be true or not but one thing is for sure is that he would bleed red and white which is unlike our owner who would bleed green
I do hope MA is made of the same stuff as AW in his early days as then we do have hope
What I have seen from the first half of the season I like what i see…
The Most important thing at this momentin time..
People what ever team you support, what every race you are, what ever religion you believe in
All stay safe and well
On wards and upwards my fellow gooners
Dan- sounds like you decided to have a rant without thinking too much PAL. Just look at some of your comments and tell me you believe what you have written. Your Articles are normally very good, but this one really goes wrong on just about everything you have written .
I just want to say Phil that this comment is excellently worded (not saying I agree with the contents of the comment one way or the other) You made your point with impact and it carries far more weight than saying what a stupid article or you are an idiot or deluded etc, I am not saying you specifically say that, I am generalising for everyone’s benefit. Cheers mate.
Arsenal have spent 400m+ on this squad.
50m on Lacazette 60m Aubameyang 70m Pepe, 25m Tierney 31 mill Saliba 27 mill Torreira. 36m Mustafi 30m Xhaka 20m Leno 36m Sanchez 27m on Socritis. So the money has been spent on transfers. Large salary packages have also been paid out. Bellerin 120k Kolasinac 120k Luiz 90k Ozil 350k p/w. The club also has to pay 30m a year for the stadium build. With no Champions league for 3 years soon to be 4 seasons Arsenal’s revenue streams are weak. Losing Sanchez and Ramsey for free cost the club another 100m. We lost Koz Monreal Debuchi and Jenkinson for virtually nothing. Now with the Covid19 financial melt down and with none of the big earners willing to leave Arsenal is facing a significant balance of payments deficit for some time. So unless Mr Kroenke slips the club a lazy 150 mill high priced transfers are very unlikely.
Besides we don’t need any transfers because the squad is much stronger than when Emery made the EL final and 5th in the league. Bring back Mkhitarian and make he and all the other high earners justify their salaries. Top four is easily attainable with this squad
Stevo, I was about to write the same about our players’ transfer fees and wages.What we need is a proper system in place where the scouts look for the talent which the coach needs to deliver results.Blindly signing names with fat wages and ZERO output has brought us to mid table or worse. To sum it up, our best performers are Gabreil and Saka on mere wages and Auba .
And who wants Coutinho, flopped at Barca & Munich. Why sign failures, when things can be done in much better ways? Think of Leicester, Sheff and Wolves – what counts is the determination, desire, will power.
Our former captain was scared of Watford!!
Our highest earner walks off the pitch on an European Finals night when we are trailing?The team needs a psychiatrist to have them checked for their mental health and a physio to certify that they can cope up with the rigors of the EPL.
We blame Stan and everyone of the non playing staff, but adore and defend this bunch of players.
Even if we spend another 200M and sign Dembele, Couthino, Willian,Lingard, Smalling , Cabellos, trust me we will be closer to relegation than challenging for the title.
Dan, I understand completely where you are coming from.
Take the corona virus out of the scenario and then challenge the basis of the article.
1. Was Arteta a cheap option?
2. Have we improved under UE or MA?
3. Why do we continue to lose our best players to our rivals?
4. Is this club, under kronkie, ambitious?
5. Where has the money from twenty years of CL football gone, the TV money and the record sponsorship disappeared to as we are the only club to have announced a pay cut in the Premier league?
Of course the virus is top priority, but the club will not be able to help find a cure so let’s tackle the virus that Is infecting our football club, kronkie!!!
Just take a look at the three articles BEFORE Dan’s post and realise how far we have fallen in the pecking order for players – WHY?