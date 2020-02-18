The performances of Bukayo Saka put Sead Kolasinac position at Arsenal under pressure

Arsenal now has three players that can play at left-back and can be considered fully-fledged wing-backs in Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac.

Of course, Saka is more an attacking left-sided midfielder, however, he can easily double up as a back up to Tierney which brings into question the future of Sead Kolasinac at the Emirates.

The Bosnian is now surplus to requirements because of the emergence of the teenager and while it could be argued that Saka could easily be pushed up into the midfield and Kolasinac settled as the back up to Tierney you would then get into a situation where you are basically keeping Kolasinac on in a backup role that could easily be covered by the teenager.

What is the point of that?

Money would be raised by the sale of Kolasinac to be spent on other areas that are in more need of strengthening.

Saka can cover Tierney and not be confined to the bench, Kolasinac is hardly likely to be used in the midfield and therefore he has just one use.

Saka would also be able to cover the left wing in both midfield and attack, such is his versatility.

I know some will argue that there is no reason to sell Kolasinac and so on but it is not just up to the club, would the 26-year-old really want to be nothing more than a bench warmer? Because the reality is, that is all he would be, whereas Saka would not.

Personally, I do not think Kolasinac has a future at Arsenal for the reasons I have illustrated above but also because I do not actually think he is Arsenal quality anyway, not really, not at the level the club wants to get to.

An article by Ime