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Does Stan Kroenke really want to sack Mikel Arteta?

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There are suggestions that Arsenal could consider sacking Mikel Arteta at the end of this season if he fails to win a trophy, despite the possibility of reaching the Champions League final and finishing second in the Premier League again. These claims have circulated amid ongoing debate about the club’s long-term direction and expectations.

Arsenal began 2026 with hopes of securing a quadruple, having remained in contention across all competitions at the time. However, their campaign has since taken setbacks, with elimination from both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup reducing their chances of silverware this season.

Arsenal’s ambitions and managerial pressure

The Gunners will continue to compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League until the end of the campaign, and there is a belief that the manager’s position should remain secure in the short term as the season reaches its decisive stages.

The manager’s current contract runs until the end of the 2026/2027 season, and some believe that the conclusion of this campaign would be an appropriate moment for the club to consider offering a new deal, depending on overall progress and outcomes.

Kroenke’s stance and external commentary

Despite rumours suggesting that failure to win a trophy could lead to dismissal, former executive Keith Wyness has said Stan Kroenke does not currently have the appetite for such a move, as reported by Football Insider. He said, “Arteta needs that stability. He’s learning every season. He’s learning every week, every game, and look, I know he’s had a period of time, but stability is the key, and I think certainly to go on next year makes sense for Arsenal, so I believe that they’ll carry on.”

Wyness further suggested that stability remains central to Arsenal’s current approach, indicating that continuity is likely to be maintained. He also expressed belief that the club can remain competitive at the highest level and still challenge for major honours, including the possibility of securing the league title this season.

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