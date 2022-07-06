Does Ten Hag’s first signing leave Arsenal clear for Lisandro Martinez?

There have been thousands of column inches dedicated to the race between Arsenal and Manchester United for the signatures of the Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, with many pundits fully expecting the 24 year old to follow his old manager Ten Hag to Old Trafford.

But now it may look like Arsenal are set for a free run on the left-sided defender with Man United official announcing the arrival of the Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia as Ten Hag’s first signing ever as United’s new boss.

An incredible feeling to sign for Manchester United 🤩 Let's enjoy this moment before it's time to focus on the future 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QxtafL1P9z — Tyrell Malacia (@T_Malacia) July 5, 2022

Now, we know that Martinez is very veratile and can play left centre-back as well as a wingback, but as United already have a plethora of centre-backs including Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane amongst others, it is unlikely that Lisandro would be needed to cover that position, so it looks to me that Martinez is now surplus to requirements for Ten Hag.

Does that make Arsenal hot favourites to sign the Argentinean defender now? I think it does….

