Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Does Ten Hag’s first signing leave Arsenal clear for Lisandro Martinez?

There have been thousands of column inches dedicated to the race between Arsenal and Manchester United for the signatures of the Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, with many pundits fully expecting the 24 year old to follow his old manager Ten Hag to Old Trafford.

But now it may look like Arsenal are set for a free run on the left-sided defender with Man United official announcing the arrival of the Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia as Ten Hag’s first signing ever as United’s new boss.

Now, we know that Martinez is very veratile and can play left centre-back as well as a wingback, but as United already have a plethora of centre-backs including Harry Maguire and Rafael Varane amongst others, it is unlikely that Lisandro would be needed to cover that position, so it looks to me that Martinez is now surplus to requirements for Ten Hag.

Does that make Arsenal hot favourites to sign the Argentinean defender now? I think it does….

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

JUST ARSENAL VIDS- Gabriel Jesus first ever Arsenal interview!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Posted by

Tags Lisandro Martinez

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Ten Hag is more aware of Martinez versatility and how best to utilise him than say Arteta or any other manager. And might have other plans for him in the first team. I’m sure Martinez would rather sign on for first team football, than playing understudy to a half crocked Tierney or Partey…IJS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs