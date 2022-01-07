Does the fixture list favour Arsenal in the race for Top Four?

Who has got better fixtures to finish in the top four?

The top three places in the Premier League have all but secured arguably by one of the three best teams in Europe.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are a different beast altogether. There’s still a long way for other clubs to catch up to them.

Apart from those three positions, the fourth Champions league spot is still up for grabs. Currently, Arsenal occupy that place and they are followed by West Ham United, Totten*am and Man Utd.

✅ Southampton

✅ West Ham

✅ Leeds

✅ Norwich ⛔️ Clean sheets: 3

⚽️ Goals scored: 17 The boss has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month award 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 6, 2022

Four teams fighting for a single spot will definitely make things interesting for the neutrals and nail-biting for the supporters of these clubs.

The race for the Top Four might end up getting decided on the fixture list of these clubs.

Let’s see who are playing who in the remaining league matches.

Arsenal West Ham Spurs Man Utd Spurs (a) Norwich(h) Arsenal (h) Aston Villa (a) Burnley (h) Leeds (h) Leicester (a) Brentford (a) Wolves (a) Man Utd(a) Chelsea (a) West Ham (h) Brentford(h) Watford (h) Southampton (h) Burnley (a) Watford (a) Leicester (a) Wolves (h) Southampton (h) Leicester (h) Newcastle (h) Man City (a) Leeds (a) Aston Villa (a) Wolves (h) Leeds (a) Watford (h) Crystal Palace (a) Liverpool (a) Everton (h) Man City (a) Brighton (h) Aston Villa (h) Man Utd (a) Spurs (h) Southampton (h) Spurs (a) West Ham (h) Liverpool (a) Man Utd (h) Everton (h) Newcastle (a) Leicester (h) West Ham (a) Brentford (a) Aston Villa (h) Everton (h) Leeds (h) Burnley (h) Brighton (h) Norwich (h) Newcastle (a) Chelsea (a) Brentford (a) Arsenal (a) Everton (h) Arsenal (h) Leicester (h) Brentford (h) Wolves (h) TBD Norwich (a) Liverpool (a) Brighton (h) Liverpool (h) TBD Man City (h) Burnley (h) Chelsea (a) Chelsea (a) TBD Brighton (a) Norwich (a) Crystal Palace (a) Brighton (a) TBD Brighton (h) TBD Burnley (a) TBD

Judging by the fixture difficulty rating, I think Arsenal have the best fixtures until the end of the season. They play a top six side just four times. Two of those matches are at their fortress, the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were 20th in August. Since then Arteta: – 2 PL Manager of the Month Nominations

– 1 PL Manager of the Month award

– Assembled one of the youngest sides in PL history

– Got Arsenal currently in Top 4

– Getting the best of our talented youngsters He deserves some credit! pic.twitter.com/IMFKUmEKeB — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) January 6, 2022

In West Ham’s case it is six, while Spurs and Man United have five matches each against the so called “big boys.”

If we take current form into consideration, the Gunners have a very good chance of qualifying for the Champions League after five years.

A few smart signings in January would only help Mikel Arteta’s cause of landing the club’s first qualification in Europe’s elite competition in half a decade.

But we also can’t get ahead of ourselves. There’s still a long way to go. Just hope we continue this impressive run we’ve been in.

Yash Bisht

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith on the reaction to Covid outbreak at Liverpool