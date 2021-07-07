Does the Gabriel injury news mean William Saliba will stay at Arsenal?

Gabriel pulls out of Brazil squad due to injury; what that means for Saliba?
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has withdrawn from Brazil’s Olympics Squad due to a knee injury.
The 23-year-old defender has been suffering from tendinitis, which is a condition where the connective tissues between muscles and bones (tendons) become inflamed.
It is certainly a cause of concern and remains to be seen for how long the Brazilian will be sidelined for.
Brazil were due to play their first match on 22nd July. While the final of the tournament was to be played on August 7th. That certainly would have acted as a pre-season for Gabriel.
With potential signing Ben White likely to take a delayed break due to his participation in the ongoing European Championship, Arsenal will only be left with Rob Holding and Pablo Mari as two fully-fit senior centerbacks, with Calum Chambers as a back-up.
But what if Pablo Mari ends up leaving for Besiktas?
That is hardly an ideal start to the league campaign, especially the pressure that is on Mikel Arteta to dramatically change Arsenal’s league position next season.
But a heartbreak for one can be a delight for another. Gabriel’s injury might mean that the Gunners decide on keeping William Saliba at the Emirates Stadium.
It has been already reported that Marseille’s coach Jorge Sampaoli, who Saliba has been in constant talks with, prefer Luan Peres of Santos rather than the young Frenchman.
Gradually, stars have started aligning for Saliba’s career at Arsenal. Although things can again change suddenly, I would be hoping that the 20-year-old stays in London for the next campaign.
Saliba can be a direct replacement for Gabriel, as he had played as a left center-back for French club Nice as well as St. Etienne.
This is the first time I have had some positive feelings about a player (Gabriel in this case) getting injured.
And if there is any concrete base on the reports stating that Mari will be open to joining Turkish club Besiktas, then keeping Saliba makes even more sense.
I hope so, think he has shown enough to compete for a spot, maybe not as a starter yet though.
Keep this year see what he has, and determine if he’s class with some polish and sharpening.
At best we get a CB possibly for a decade, at worst we raise value and sell for a profit.
Unfortunately prices have been driven down by poor decision making from management. A failure of EDU’S MAKING NOT ARTETA.
However Arteta does not do U-turns or change his mind when he makes a decision.
Changing one’s mind is not weakness or being flippant, it’s analyzing new information as you get it and making an informed decision.
Only Arteta, Saliba, and his agent know the relationship between the two, but the history between the two does not look too positive.
If Saliba really had a future you think club would extend him before he goes on his 3rd loan. Otherwise it looks like time wasting and hoping some of the ire dies down over the year on loan.
Only MA would loan out both Saliba and Mari(Besiktas)
before actually signing Ben White. When the Brighton.
man decides at the midnight hour to chose a CL club
over Arsenal, the Spaniard will scramble to bring in
Gary Cahil or some other EPL EXPERIENCED CB to
seemingly fill the void.
Holding/Chambers/Cahil to start the season…
Sounds About Right. 😂😀😛
3-6 weeks I’ve read ,if reports are true ,so for me I can not see it having a different outcome for Saliba ,Arteta does not rate him so would be loaned out either way .
3 – 6 weeks about right, if it is in fact ;
“tendinitis in the right knee with swelling”
Gabriel himself citing the injury as “nothing serious”.
That’s what I read ,but we know how Arsenal players react to injuries ,he will probably be out till December 🤦🏻♂️
Marseille’s have confirmed that Saliba would be 3rd choice cb for them yet some of you want him to come in and be first choice for us? We are offering him out on loan and it seems barely anyone wants him. Have any of you actually seen him play because i can tell you now hes not ready for the premier league and chances are will never be.