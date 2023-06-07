Does the lack of Arsenal striker rumours mean that Balogun is staying next season?

Could all the hints about Arsenal’s transfer activities be indicating at Balogun staying? By now, you’ve read articles that should have convinced you that Arsenal is cashing in on the 21-year-old this summer. The latest on the USMNT striker is that Napoli wants him in case Osimhen leaves.

Anyway, so what suggests Balogun could be staying? Well, at the moment, most of Arsenal’s transfer speculation suggests they will be bolstering their midfield and defence.

Two top midfielders, a backup for William Saliba, and a right-back are on the transfer agenda. For the attack, there were links to Moussa Diaby (a Bayer Leverkusen winger), but that rumour saw no light of day; it died down, and there’s not been a clear link to another top forward.

Arteta may be satisfied with his attack; Martinelli and Saka have this year signed new deals; and Reiss Nelson is soon committing to a new deal. Those three plus Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Eddie Nketiah, who can all play any position in attack, make Arsenal’s attack powerful. Yet Arteta could do with another goal source, and Balogun, having proven his credentials in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals in 37 league games for Stade de Reims, could be that.

Last year there was also talk about Arteta cashing in on Saliba, who had had a brilliant 2021–22 loan spell at Marseille, but in the end, the Frenchman stayed, and what a masterstroke that decision was.

Let’s see if Arteta will pull off another Saliba with Balogun.

