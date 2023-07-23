Does the Man United defeat show that Arsenal will not have it easy next season?

Man Utd game a trailer of what lies ahead for Arsenal

In Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow Premier League side Manchester United, they learned something which will help them in the league campaign next season: ‘The treatment of the favourites.’

Last season, the Gunners mounted an unexpected title challenge, finishing as runner-up to Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

This season they have become a team to hunt. A team that everyone will enjoy beating, especially because of their success last season.

Man Utd committed an astonishing 37 fouls against their rivals, which is a very high number for a pre-season game.

After scoring two quick-fire goals, the London side failed to make a comeback as the Red Devils stood strong in front of them.

By being physical, Erik ten Hag’s men were able to assuage any dangers of Arsenal’s build-up play, which destroyed so many teams last season.

The challenges went from niggles to Lisandro Martinez’s scything tackle on Bukayo Saka, which was not welcomed by the teammates of the Englishman.

Arsenal struggled to find any flow last night v Man Utd. Dry bobbly pitch didn’t help but Ten Hag had his players fired up to press hard & be super aggressive. Both goals came from long balls not dealt with too. An issue at times last season. Plenty to improve & sharpen up on — Adrian Clarke (@adrianjclarke) July 23, 2023

Arteta and his staff became more animated on the bench, as the game wore on. Speaking after the match about United’s reckless challenges the Spaniard said, “They are here to compete and to win, as we are, and that’s the job of the referee to stop it.”

Arteta also admitted that any title challenge would be more difficult this campaign, as they are one of the favourites to lift the Premier League trophy.

“You asked me yesterday about how difficult or easy this season will be. It’s going to be more difficult, more challenging. The level and the preparation of every team is excellent. We knew today.”

Even though it was a tough evening for the Arsenal players, these games are scheduled to make the new players adjust and to try out new tactical philosophies.

The game against the Carabao Cup winners was a learning curve. Arteta and co must take notes so that they have more solutions and not questions, before heading to the 2023/24 season.

Writer – Yash Bisht