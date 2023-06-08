Does the sale of Tierney signal a change of tactics for Arsenal next season?

It seems that there will be a lot of changes as far as the Arsenal defence is concerned before next season. There’s speculation about Kieran Tierney leaving and a new centre-back and a right-back being signed. There’s so much we can learn from these transfer speculations.

One thing that comes out clearly is that there may be a hole at the left back (there are no links to any left backs yet). One may ask why Arteta would want to risk not having another reliable left-back option other than Zinchenko, and what happens if the Ukrainian is injured, as he has been quite a few times in the campaign just ended.

I feel Arteta may offer Takehiro Tomiyasu a new role at left back. Tomiyasu is supposed to be Arsenal’s right back, but with another top right back to be signed, he loses favour in that position; the new right back and Ben White may be Arteta’s options there.

If moved to the left, Tomiyasu may shine there. His versatility and defensive alertness may help him compete with Zinchenko. The Japanese international played well at left back last season against Leeds, Liverpool, and Sporting Lisbon.

Lest we forget, he once admitted that he is ready to play in any position to help the team: “When I was in Japan, I used to play as a number six; I started playing as a full back three or four years ago in Bologna.”

“But it doesn’t matter where I play. I’m happy to play anywhere on the pitch, as long as I help.”

This would certainly be a great help if he can easily make the switch, as it would free up any proceeds from the Tierney sale to go to towards more pressing needs.

Do you think not signing a Tierney replacement means we are going to see Arteta changing his tactical setup ahead of the new campaign?

