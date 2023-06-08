Does the sale of Tierney signal a change of tactics for Arsenal next season?

It seems that there will be a lot of changes as far as the Arsenal defence is concerned before next season. There’s speculation about Kieran Tierney leaving and a new centre-back and a right-back being signed. There’s so much we can learn from these transfer speculations.
One thing that comes out clearly is that there may be a hole at the left back (there are no links to any left backs yet). One may ask why Arteta would want to risk not having another reliable left-back option other than Zinchenko, and what happens if the Ukrainian is injured, as he has been quite a few times in the campaign just ended.
I feel Arteta may offer Takehiro Tomiyasu a new role at left back. Tomiyasu is supposed to be Arsenal’s right back, but with another top right back to be signed, he loses favour in that position; the new right back and Ben White may be Arteta’s options there.
If moved to the left, Tomiyasu may shine there. His versatility and defensive alertness may help him compete with Zinchenko. The Japanese international played well at left back last season against Leeds, Liverpool, and Sporting Lisbon.
Lest we forget, he once admitted that he is ready to play in any position to help the team: “When I was in Japan, I used to play as a number six; I started playing as a full back three or four years ago in Bologna.”
“But it doesn’t matter where I play. I’m happy to play anywhere on the pitch, as long as I help.”
This would certainly be a great help if he can easily make the switch, as it would free up any proceeds from the Tierney sale to go to towards more pressing needs.
Do you think not signing a Tierney replacement means we are going to see Arteta changing his tactical setup ahead of the new campaign?
Romano said Arsenal are ahead of other clubs at approaching Rice. If we manage to sign him, I suspect Arteta would instruct him to play as Stones does for Man City
Romano also said Arsenal haven’t made any contact with Sacha Boey’s agent. I also suspect all rumors about the fullbacks tied with us, such as Fresneda, are false
The best two EPL teams played without conventional fullback and Man City would most likely become a treble winner with that tactic, so I don’t think Arteta would change the 3-2-4-1 formation
Is this a follow up to yesterday’s article on Tomi who may be out of action until October apparently? As I suggested yesterday Kwior is likely to be used as a back up for Zinchenko in the inverted LB role in the event of our best left back being sold.
For me, Tomi’s Arsenal career is over. He’s had two seasons with us, and has been constantly injured, with no guarantee he’ll even be fit for the start of next season.
Love the guy, but we’d be crazy to rely on him on next season.
One could even argue that his injury this season cost us the title. With Saliba missing the crucial run-in, the natural move would have seen White at CB, and Tomi at RB, or vice-versa given the versatility of both. Instead, we had to rely on Holding and Kiwior, as we saw our defence collapse.