Does this weekend finally confirm that David Raya is Arsenal’s first choice keeper?

Mikel Arteta smartly waited just a few minutes to praise David Raya after Sunday’s full-time whistle. It seemed odd that he would seek out to praise easily our worst player on the pitch – and it wasn’t a coincidence.

Most manager’s choose their words with a longer-term intention in mind. This wasn’t about protecting his players confidence; this was a desire to nip in the bud any debate during the international break regarding who should be our first-choice keeper.

Any hope Ramsdale had that his boss might pick based on form were immediately squashed. To be fair, I think the 25-year-old already knows that.

Because for Ramsdale to ever start in the League again (barring injury or suspension) that would be Arteta having to admit he’s got something wrong.

The best coaches stick to their convictions and don’t get influenced by pressure from the outside.

Yet, the skill of a leader is also to recognise a mistake and put your ego to one side and correct things.

The perfect time to do that is while you’re getting away with errors instead of waiting for one to cost you.

The Spaniard said he gestured for more support from the Emirates crowd because apparently, we were not understanding the tactics, that he had in fact asked his goalie to take extra touches and slow the game down and admired his country man for this because it takes courage.

Now, this is either insulting Gooners intelligence or worse he believes what he’s saying.

What I recall is Alvarez charging him down and only luck making the ball go into the side netting.

The stadium was crippled by anxiety anyway, but the position where you need to bring calmness to everyone else, added to the nerves every time he was in possession. His ability with his feet is meant to be the main reason we have loaned him from Brentford.

The 28-year-old did keep a clean sheet and for some the ends justify the means.

Yet, if you were winning games despite your striker missing chances you wouldn’t ignore that, eventually another forward gets his chance.

Raya looked tentative doing the basics and something crucial to our system.

I’m yet to see this kicking ability that has justified dropping someone we invested 30 million on and who you authorised a contract extension to.

You invested in a youngster in a role you know most don’t peak until they’re in their thirties, so clearly were willing to let him learn on the job, but then have changed your mind.

It’s quite clever of Arteta though. In the emotion of finally beating Man City, where better for fans to not focus on your constant contradictions?

This is the man who said that last season he was considering subbing keepers as an attacking switch.

If we are meant to believe you are willing to alter your keeper as an offensive option, then surely that’s a consideration when your goalie is kicking balls against strikers nearly into his own goal?

If truly the intention was for competition to create the best out of both, it’s yet to work.

Raya was making numerous errors at the weekend, as he did in the Champions League in midweek, as he did in the NLD.

Yet what’s the bet Ramsdale doesn’t start at the Bridge?

If someone’s not telling the truth, what does that make them?

Dan

————————————

