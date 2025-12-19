Does Thomas Vermaelen regret leaving Arsenal when he did?

Thomas Vermaelen was one of Arsenal’s most important players for a significant period during his time at the club, before leaving to join Barcelona in 2014. The Belgian defender was regarded as a key figure at the Emirates, valued not only for his ability on the pitch but also for his leadership under Arsène Wenger.

Although Vermaelen struggled with injuries during his Arsenal career, he was still considered central to the squad when fit. His situation worsened after his move to Barcelona, where persistent fitness problems limited him to only a handful of appearances before he eventually departed. Despite those difficulties, his reputation in north London remained strong, and Arsenal would have been willing to keep him had circumstances aligned differently.

A difficult decision to leave Arsenal

During his time at the Emirates, Vermaelen played more league matches for Arsenal than for any other club. He felt settled in London and was viewed as a senior presence in the dressing room. However, in his final season, his role diminished as Wenger opted for the central defensive partnership of Laurent Koscielny and Per Mertesacker, a pairing that delivered consistent performances and conceded few goals.

Faced with reduced playing time and the opportunity of a high-profile move, Vermaelen chose to pursue a new challenge. The interest from Barcelona proved impossible for him to ignore, and the appeal of joining one of Europe’s biggest clubs ultimately influenced his decision. In hindsight, the move did not bring the success he may have hoped for, but at the time, it represented a significant step in his career.

Vermaelen reflects on his choice

Now retired, Vermaelen has reflected on that decision and acknowledged that staying at Arsenal might have worked out well, even though he maintains he has no regrets, as cited by Ajax Showtime. He said, “When I look back: I wasn’t really unhappy with Arsenal and felt very much at home in London.”

He added, “In that sense, I didn’t really have to leave. I played less in the last year. Wenger chose Koscielny and Mertesacker at the time. They formed a good duo and conceded few goals.”

Vermaelen concluded by explaining his mindset at the time, saying, “I chose to leave and there was a deal with Barcelona. If I had stayed, it could have turned out well. I don’t regret it, not anyway. They’re also choices you make at that moment.”

His reflections highlight the fine margins that define a football career and the lasting connection he still feels with Arsenal.