Does Tomi’s new contract mean that Zinchenko will leave Arsenal?

Should we sell Zinchenko?

Zinchenko has had somewhat of a rocky season at Arsenal, after having a great one last year, his form and consistency has dropped off. Of course that’s also because he’s faced some injuries this season that have seen him missing from action for long periods of time, but also because Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior have stepped up their games and become what looks to be the future of this club at right back.

With Tomiyasu signing a new contract yesterday with the club and Kiwior stepping up and getting his chances in the absence of both players, it leads me to question if he will be with us next season or if we should try cash in on the 27-year-old Ukrainian while we have the chance. Zinchenko’s contract runs out in the 2025/26 season leaving him with a year left on his contract and he’s definitely got enough quality still to be able to see for a decent fee.

We bought Zinchenko from Manchester City at 25-years-old for £30 Million and since then he has become a true leader for Mikel Arteta’s team, showing on multiple occasions his passion and love for the club and never seems to stop fighting, but with the club locking down Tomiyasu and Arteta clearly showing faith in the Japanese defender, will Zinchenko get the minutes he would want and is he still the type of player that can fit into the system that Arteta is growing?

Playing as an inverted full-back, Zinchenko is great at cutting inside into the midfield to help overload the middle of the pitch and give his teammates extra options to play to and from. He used to be very quick but for me, I feel like he’s lost a bit of his pace after the knee injuries and with the type of system Arteta likes to play, he needs fast fullbacks.

Polish 24-year-old Kiwior is another big reason I’ve began to question where Zinchenko’s future will be because he’s really come into great form in recent weeks after being called upon to replace Tomiyasu and Zinchenko and I can see a big future for him at the club. Picking up 3 assists and a goal in his past 7 games, he is making a difference and is linking up well with his teammates, showing that he does have what it takes and leaving Areta with plenty of dilemmas.

Not only that, we have Myles Lewis-Skelly in the academy busting to break through and he’s already looking like the same type of player that Zinchenko is, and has been moulded into the inverted fullback role that Arteta loves. Losing Lewis-Skelly for me would be stupid because he has so much potential.

So, personally, I would sell Zinchenko, I think we have enough talent to cover him and could make a bit of money off the fee for him, what’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

