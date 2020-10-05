Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Torreira deal in doubt amidst Partey confusion

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira completed his medical days ago ahead of his move to Atletico Madrid on loan, but the delay in completing tells us more about their expectations this month.

The Uruguayan is set to join the club on a season-long loan today on Deadline Day, but that now looks in doubt, despite having fallen down the pecking order in North London.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico, but that now appears to be off.

Torreira’s awaiting confirmation that his move to the Wanda Metropolitan has been completed, but that deal is said to stem on the departure of one of Atleti’s other players, which sounds far away at present.

If Arsenal were in with a chance of signing Thomas Partey today, you would think that the two medicals could have taken place at the same time, without need to add further delay to proceedings, but the fact that Torreira is sat waiting in the Spanish capital proves otherwise.

Spanish football expert Semra Hunter told Sky Sports (via Football.London)”That is on standby at the moment. He is in Madrid, he had his medical a couple of days ago. You could see him wearing his mask with the Atletico Madrid badge on it.

“He’s all ready to go – he passed that with flying colours. The problem now is that Atletico Madrid have to offload somebody at the very least.

“And it is looking like it is going to be either Thomas Lemar or Hector Herrera, or a combination of the two. The problem is that neither of them has a transfer deal in the works at this particular moment in time.”

Torreira’s move could well complete after the departure of Partey to another club, with Chelsea also recently linked, but the comments above on Los Rojiblancos doesn’t sound like any outoings are close.

Am I alone in believing the Torreira situation is proof that Partey will not be in North London today to complete a deal? Could Atletico still be expecting to lose Partey with Torreira lined up as his replacement?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags deadline day Lucas Torreira Thomas Partey

  1. Dan kit says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Tick tock tick tock
    10 hours to go

    Reply
  2. James says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    As I said few minutes ago, ATM have us by the balls and theres nothing we can do. If the club have the money as Edu claimed on video, then arsenal shouldve gone for TP. That would force ATM to do business. Whoever sanctioned this move was either too desperate or just stupid. unless we buy TP right away, ATM will end up with both mfs after selling their inferior players including Hector herrera at 11.50pm.

    Reply
  3. HASS9 says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Even when there is no competition from other clubs Arsenal still can’t get deals done.

    There’s only about 2-4 clubs that are playing worse football than Arsenal right now in the league. Let’s not forget we already played 2 of them. No chance Arsenal are finishing in top 4 unless everyone of the other teams has worse season than us.

    Can’t even create chances let alone finish them. In reality we needed 2 amf, we can’t even get 1. After international break it will be quite the free fall.

    Maybe they will look to domestic target after today, that has one more week to run, where everyone will be more overpriced then.

    Reply
  4. Dan kit says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    Charlie watts and a few more outlets are saying we have moved for partey .
    Fingers crossed

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:04 pm

      Our odds have just went from 1/4 to 1/20 in the last hour dan!! I thi k its gonna happen!!

      Reply
  5. Sean Williams says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Can you believe, just a few hours away from the end of the window……and what club have *****d up. Not Everton, Not Spurs……..Us! Arsenal. Familiar story? The obsession with Aouar may have led us down the garden path, because all the others players we were interested in, but held back from, have been swept up. Very poor. We must be honest, a club the size of Arsenal should not screw up so often. My dream….that we get Boubakare Soumare and Thomas Partey right at the last minute. Dream on Sean.

    Reply
  6. Reggie says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Maybe, well no obviously we haven’t got the money for Partey. Torreira maybe will go or would have gone, if we can or could of raised funds as a sort of replacement. We are desperately trying to offload some players that are proving difficult to shift. Its not dead in the water but it is sinking with every hour.

    Reply
  7. PIRES says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    we should do a swap Torriera-Partey…..As for Aouar we have the exact same kind of player with Ceballos IF we sign him permanently next year….

    Reply
    1. Reggie says:
      October 5, 2020 at 1:31 pm

      They dont want a swap deal. They have financial problems as well and it complicated but a swap and cash doesn’t work for them this year.

      Reply
    2. Sean Williams says:
      October 5, 2020 at 1:32 pm

      Pires
      Atletico don’t want a swap….they want ‘Greenbacks’. Dosh!

      Reply
  8. Okobino says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    Partey back onnn guys.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      October 5, 2020 at 1:30 pm

      This is what I read on my Sky Sports App
      🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞

      Reply
      1. sanmi. marvellous says:
        October 5, 2020 at 2:05 pm

        Even David Orstein reported it but gave the credit to Watts.
        Both of them are credible sources when it comes to Arsenal news.

        Reply
    2. Sue says:
      October 5, 2020 at 1:31 pm

      Why do they do it to us? Every bloody time!!! Now my hopes are raised….

      Reply
    3. Reggie says:
      October 5, 2020 at 1:34 pm

      As far as i am aware, everything is in place and it would be a straight forward tranfer but things have to happen for both teams in the transfers market to happen, that part isn’t simple.

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        October 5, 2020 at 1:37 pm

        Once Guendouzi as gone it looks like we will pay the release ”clause that’s what it sounds like to me anyway .

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          October 5, 2020 at 1:39 pm

          Odds have just come right in aswell .
          Hope they pull it off

          Reply
    4. Crowther says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm

      Contradicting updates from charles watts and fabrizio romano,let’s wait

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        October 5, 2020 at 2:32 pm

        There’s a reason Fabrizio is called a tap-in merchant. Ornstein also relayed Watts’ report. Fabrizio has been awful with Arsenal news. He’s been wrong about Kolasinac as well.

        Reply
  9. Drew SA says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    Thomas Partey is coming 🤭
    It’s all over twitter that Arsenal will pay release clause.
    Fingers crossed 🤞

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      October 5, 2020 at 1:53 pm

      Pleaseeeee!!!! 🙏🙏🙏

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        October 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm

        Lol…he will.
        Everyone else including Ornstein confirmed it except that Tap-in merchant Fabrizio, he insists There’s no offer.
        He’s waiting for it to finalize to Tap it in with Here We Go.
        Partey’s own was never in doubt.
        It was an agreement he had with Arsenal

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          October 5, 2020 at 2:03 pm

          Imagine it, Eddie!! We’ll be ‘parteying’ all night long!!

          Reply
          1. Defund The Media says:
            October 5, 2020 at 2:06 pm

            His transfer odds to arsenal are 1/20 from 1/4 in an hour guys, I think it’s happening 🙏🙏🙏

            Reply
            1. Sue says:
              October 5, 2020 at 2:13 pm

              🤩🤩 Been watching Sky Sports news since 9am haha!! This is exciting stuff, Rory!! 🙏🙏

              Reply
          2. Eddie says:
            October 5, 2020 at 2:12 pm

            Not surprising though😂😂😂… But I’d also love to have Said Benrahma too

            Reply
            1. Sue says:
              October 5, 2020 at 2:15 pm

              Got until the 16th for Benrahma… 8 hours to secure TP…

              Reply
              1. Defund The Media says:
                October 5, 2020 at 2:18 pm

                🤞🤞🙏🙏🤣

                Reply
                1. Dan kit says:
                  October 5, 2020 at 2:31 pm

                  They have stopped taken bets now on sky bet ,so even better

                  Reply
  10. Crowther says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    My comments are reserved cozy the club may lay me off the sameway it has made some members of staff loose their jobs

    Reply
  11. McLovin says:
    October 5, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Hmm.. dream scenario:

    Arsenal LOAN out Torreira and Guendouzi.

    Arsenal finally budge to Athletico’s demands and pay the full release clause of Thomas Partey, £45m.

    Next summer after a solid season, Athletico wants to buy Lucas Torreira. However Arsenal won’t budge and will demand £40m, which Athletico after awhile will just have to suck up and pay!

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:01 pm

      😂😂😂😂

      Reply
    2. Crowther says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:04 pm

      Mclovin,you may be right

      Reply
    3. Ackshay says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:21 pm

      Payback’s a b*tch

      Reply
  12. sirjoe says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    what are we going to do about the 2 excess non home grown players we have? and if partey comes in it will be three excess. if Torreira goes, it will be 2. are we going to leave out three senior players from out official pl squad? I guess since the likes of Ozil, Socretes , Mustafi, and kolasinac dont figure in the team are in danger of being left out if they dont kind a club by the end of today.

    Reply
    1. Val says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:06 pm

      my opinion would be Sok and Ozil not getting registered

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        October 5, 2020 at 2:12 pm

        Well that would certainly be making a statement Val

        Reply
    2. RSH says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      Kolasinac is still linked with a move to Germany. Hopefully that will go through. And guessing someone just wont register at this point. Probably Sokratis will not play and will look for a move in January.

      Reply
  13. Dhoni says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    They are playing with our feelins but rememevmber ozil signed on a deadline day

    Reply
  14. RSH says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Guys, dont freak out but I think it’s happening… Also Torreira was contingent on one of ATM’s players leaving… Little did they know that player was going to be Partey tho. Fingers crossed we get our man today!! Arsenal may just avoid an onslaught of Gooner rage

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:16 pm

      I’m freaking out 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        October 5, 2020 at 2:18 pm

        Wild things happen on deadline day Sue. Also meaning nothing is there until it’s official…. Goodness do I hope this day ends with a smile on all our faces tho. This would be a massive signing!!

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          October 5, 2020 at 2:21 pm

          👍👍👍

          Reply
  15. Sean Williams says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    If we do get Partey today…..why not 2 weeks ago? We could have beaten Liverpool. It seems Atletico need to get rid of two players to take Torreira…..maybe we are going to take Lemar on loan too. All Arsenal supporters are allowed anti-anxiety tablets from their GP’s, Matt Hancock just said so on BT Sports.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:24 pm

      Sean, I’m guessing it had something to do with Aouar pursuit, and outgoings. If we did pay Partey’s release clause early, clubs would hike up prices on any of our targets. Didn’t really make a difference tho since we were priced out of Aouar deal anyways.

      Reply
  16. ACE says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Would be music to my ears and
    maybe, just maybe Arsenal will
    move for Benrahma before the
    domestic window closes on the
    16th.

    Moving on Mustafi and Chambers
    in January when both are fully fit
    should cover his £25M fee.

    Fingers crossed

    Reply
  17. jon fox says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    To answer one of your regular two questions PATRICK, I have zero idea of what, if antthing at all, Arsenal will achieve this side of the window closing. I have already made a acostly error in backing Aoure to come , with my own money and have no intentionof ever again making this mistake while the maverick owner we have remains.

    It all comes down to Kroenke not caring EMOTIONALLY EVEN A JOT, FOR HIS BUSINESS.

    That is of course a moral outrage, as we all know, but I have given up predicting ANY ins and outs under this morally bankrupt “persons” ownership, ever again!

    Reply
  18. Crowther says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    i told you to lower your expectations,now arrangements for medical in spain as per david ornstein of atheltic

    Reply
  19. Winston says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    This is a classic example of a shit deal. Are we Arsenal or are we Atletico’s bitch? We let them have a test drive for a season. It’s totally up to them to buy or not at the end of it. On top of that, we still have to wait patiently for them to sell before they would accept a deal to shit on us? Just how desperate are we to let them to walk all over us like that?

    As pathetic as we are at offloading players, it pisses me off even more that there are fans out there who insist we should just bend over backwards and pay Lyon whatever they want for Aouar. Getting rip-off is not a sign that we know what we are doing, it’s a sign that we are spineless pushovers

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:24 pm

      I somewhat agree. Seems Arsenal did push for Torreira to be permanent but couldnt get it done. What leverage did we have to force them to take him on a permanent deal? The club may have felt it was better to gamble on his success with Atleti than to sell to him someone like Torino on a 10mill loss. (unsure if we are getting a loan fee from this as well btw). On Aouar, I was upset intially, but did quickly come around to the fact he just wasnt worth that much. Had to think to myself what exactly he achieved to be worth 50-60mill. Didn’t make sense. And Arsenal were right to pull out.

      Reply
  20. Dhoni says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Guedouzi loan deal is said to be done on Hertha Berlin official page. Good news.

    Reply
  21. Trudeau says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    Sneaky feeling that AM want us to take Lemar on loan too before they budge on Partey. Nothing more than a gut though, definitely no ITK!

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      apparently there is not much ATM can do if a release clause they set is triggered. They can’t force another player on us certainly. If we stump up the money and agree personal terms, we get our guy.

      Reply
      1. Trudeau says:
        October 5, 2020 at 2:53 pm

        Thanks RSH. Does make you wonder why it’s taken so long if it was totally in our control. But all will be forgiven if there’s a Partey at Emirates this evening.

        Reply
    2. ACE says:
      October 5, 2020 at 2:51 pm

      Trudeau,

      I dont think Arsenal are even
      negotiating with AM atm. If
      the release cause is triggered and
      TP is satisfied with the terms of
      his wages then the Ghanian will
      be an Arsenal player.

      Perhaps it’s time for AFC to turn the
      tables on AM and fleece them on a
      loan deal for Lemar. It’s obvious they
      are desperate to part ways with the
      former Monaco man and the
      reported £15 loan fee was scoffed
      at by both BM & RBL. I’d personally
      rather have Benrahma from
      Brentford but perhaps could
      reignite his once promising career
      under MA in NL?

      Reply
  22. durand says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    No thanks to Lemar in any way, shape, or form. Pay the release clause for Partey and get our man. There is nothing AM can do to stop it, that’s why they insisted we pay the clause and no swap.
    Their needing to loan a player or roster in general is not our problem. Pay like they insisted, and let them scramble on deadline day.

    Reply
  23. Mindas says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Partey in a bit…. Can’t wait to sing “Partey after Partey”

    Please pay the release clause.

    Reply
  24. Glorious says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Arsenal: “Am following the deadline day updates feverishly (because I need a hobby or two),” writes Ravi Mani. “I was just wondering, with Gunnersaurus sadly leaving the club, could Mesut Ozil not take up the costume? He’s neither playing nor going anywhere.”

    Reply
    1. Lenohappy says:
      October 5, 2020 at 3:11 pm

      Glorious 🤣🤣🤣🤣.

      Reply
  25. RW1 says:
    October 5, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Bellerin ? Gabriel tiernay
    Saka partey ceballos
    Pepe/willian/aube/laca/Martinelli

    Luiz is just too slow and accident prone for me and best 3 attacking options are still unclear but beginning to look more balanced and attack minded

    Reply

