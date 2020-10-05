Torreira deal in doubt amidst Partey confusion

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira completed his medical days ago ahead of his move to Atletico Madrid on loan, but the delay in completing tells us more about their expectations this month.
The Uruguayan is set to join the club on a season-long loan today on Deadline Day, but that now looks in doubt, despite having fallen down the pecking order in North London.
Arsenal have been strongly linked with a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico, but that now appears to be off.
Torreira’s awaiting confirmation that his move to the Wanda Metropolitan has been completed, but that deal is said to stem on the departure of one of Atleti’s other players, which sounds far away at present.
If Arsenal were in with a chance of signing Thomas Partey today, you would think that the two medicals could have taken place at the same time, without need to add further delay to proceedings, but the fact that Torreira is sat waiting in the Spanish capital proves otherwise.
Spanish football expert Semra Hunter told Sky Sports (via Football.London)”That is on standby at the moment. He is in Madrid, he had his medical a couple of days ago. You could see him wearing his mask with the Atletico Madrid badge on it.
“He’s all ready to go – he passed that with flying colours. The problem now is that Atletico Madrid have to offload somebody at the very least.
“And it is looking like it is going to be either Thomas Lemar or Hector Herrera, or a combination of the two. The problem is that neither of them has a transfer deal in the works at this particular moment in time.”
Torreira’s move could well complete after the departure of Partey to another club, with Chelsea also recently linked, but the comments above on Los Rojiblancos doesn’t sound like any outoings are close.
Am I alone in believing the Torreira situation is proof that Partey will not be in North London today to complete a deal? Could Atletico still be expecting to lose Partey with Torreira lined up as his replacement?
Patrick
Tick tock tick tock
10 hours to go
As I said few minutes ago, ATM have us by the balls and theres nothing we can do. If the club have the money as Edu claimed on video, then arsenal shouldve gone for TP. That would force ATM to do business. Whoever sanctioned this move was either too desperate or just stupid. unless we buy TP right away, ATM will end up with both mfs after selling their inferior players including Hector herrera at 11.50pm.
Even when there is no competition from other clubs Arsenal still can’t get deals done.
There’s only about 2-4 clubs that are playing worse football than Arsenal right now in the league. Let’s not forget we already played 2 of them. No chance Arsenal are finishing in top 4 unless everyone of the other teams has worse season than us.
Can’t even create chances let alone finish them. In reality we needed 2 amf, we can’t even get 1. After international break it will be quite the free fall.
Maybe they will look to domestic target after today, that has one more week to run, where everyone will be more overpriced then.
Charlie watts and a few more outlets are saying we have moved for partey .
Fingers crossed
Our odds have just went from 1/4 to 1/20 in the last hour dan!! I thi k its gonna happen!!
Can you believe, just a few hours away from the end of the window……and what club have *****d up. Not Everton, Not Spurs……..Us! Arsenal. Familiar story? The obsession with Aouar may have led us down the garden path, because all the others players we were interested in, but held back from, have been swept up. Very poor. We must be honest, a club the size of Arsenal should not screw up so often. My dream….that we get Boubakare Soumare and Thomas Partey right at the last minute. Dream on Sean.
Maybe, well no obviously we haven’t got the money for Partey. Torreira maybe will go or would have gone, if we can or could of raised funds as a sort of replacement. We are desperately trying to offload some players that are proving difficult to shift. Its not dead in the water but it is sinking with every hour.
we should do a swap Torriera-Partey…..As for Aouar we have the exact same kind of player with Ceballos IF we sign him permanently next year….
They dont want a swap deal. They have financial problems as well and it complicated but a swap and cash doesn’t work for them this year.
Pires
Atletico don’t want a swap….they want ‘Greenbacks’. Dosh!
Partey back onnn guys.
This is what I read on my Sky Sports App
🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞
Even David Orstein reported it but gave the credit to Watts.
Both of them are credible sources when it comes to Arsenal news.
Why do they do it to us? Every bloody time!!! Now my hopes are raised….
As far as i am aware, everything is in place and it would be a straight forward tranfer but things have to happen for both teams in the transfers market to happen, that part isn’t simple.
Once Guendouzi as gone it looks like we will pay the release ”clause that’s what it sounds like to me anyway .
Odds have just come right in aswell .
Hope they pull it off
Contradicting updates from charles watts and fabrizio romano,let’s wait
There’s a reason Fabrizio is called a tap-in merchant. Ornstein also relayed Watts’ report. Fabrizio has been awful with Arsenal news. He’s been wrong about Kolasinac as well.
Thomas Partey is coming 🤭
It’s all over twitter that Arsenal will pay release clause.
Fingers crossed 🤞
Pleaseeeee!!!! 🙏🙏🙏
Lol…he will.
Everyone else including Ornstein confirmed it except that Tap-in merchant Fabrizio, he insists There’s no offer.
He’s waiting for it to finalize to Tap it in with Here We Go.
Partey’s own was never in doubt.
It was an agreement he had with Arsenal
Imagine it, Eddie!! We’ll be ‘parteying’ all night long!!
His transfer odds to arsenal are 1/20 from 1/4 in an hour guys, I think it’s happening 🙏🙏🙏
🤩🤩 Been watching Sky Sports news since 9am haha!! This is exciting stuff, Rory!! 🙏🙏
Not surprising though😂😂😂… But I’d also love to have Said Benrahma too
Got until the 16th for Benrahma… 8 hours to secure TP…
🤞🤞🙏🙏🤣
They have stopped taken bets now on sky bet ,so even better
My comments are reserved cozy the club may lay me off the sameway it has made some members of staff loose their jobs
Hmm.. dream scenario:
Arsenal LOAN out Torreira and Guendouzi.
Arsenal finally budge to Athletico’s demands and pay the full release clause of Thomas Partey, £45m.
Next summer after a solid season, Athletico wants to buy Lucas Torreira. However Arsenal won’t budge and will demand £40m, which Athletico after awhile will just have to suck up and pay!
😂😂😂😂
Mclovin,you may be right
Payback’s a b*tch
what are we going to do about the 2 excess non home grown players we have? and if partey comes in it will be three excess. if Torreira goes, it will be 2. are we going to leave out three senior players from out official pl squad? I guess since the likes of Ozil, Socretes , Mustafi, and kolasinac dont figure in the team are in danger of being left out if they dont kind a club by the end of today.
my opinion would be Sok and Ozil not getting registered
Well that would certainly be making a statement Val
Kolasinac is still linked with a move to Germany. Hopefully that will go through. And guessing someone just wont register at this point. Probably Sokratis will not play and will look for a move in January.
They are playing with our feelins but rememevmber ozil signed on a deadline day
Guys, dont freak out but I think it’s happening… Also Torreira was contingent on one of ATM’s players leaving… Little did they know that player was going to be Partey tho. Fingers crossed we get our man today!! Arsenal may just avoid an onslaught of Gooner rage
I’m freaking out 🤣🤣🤣
Wild things happen on deadline day Sue. Also meaning nothing is there until it’s official…. Goodness do I hope this day ends with a smile on all our faces tho. This would be a massive signing!!
👍👍👍
If we do get Partey today…..why not 2 weeks ago? We could have beaten Liverpool. It seems Atletico need to get rid of two players to take Torreira…..maybe we are going to take Lemar on loan too. All Arsenal supporters are allowed anti-anxiety tablets from their GP’s, Matt Hancock just said so on BT Sports.
Sean, I’m guessing it had something to do with Aouar pursuit, and outgoings. If we did pay Partey’s release clause early, clubs would hike up prices on any of our targets. Didn’t really make a difference tho since we were priced out of Aouar deal anyways.
Would be music to my ears and
maybe, just maybe Arsenal will
move for Benrahma before the
domestic window closes on the
16th.
Moving on Mustafi and Chambers
in January when both are fully fit
should cover his £25M fee.
Fingers crossed
To answer one of your regular two questions PATRICK, I have zero idea of what, if antthing at all, Arsenal will achieve this side of the window closing. I have already made a acostly error in backing Aoure to come , with my own money and have no intentionof ever again making this mistake while the maverick owner we have remains.
It all comes down to Kroenke not caring EMOTIONALLY EVEN A JOT, FOR HIS BUSINESS.
That is of course a moral outrage, as we all know, but I have given up predicting ANY ins and outs under this morally bankrupt “persons” ownership, ever again!
i told you to lower your expectations,now arrangements for medical in spain as per david ornstein of atheltic
This is a classic example of a shit deal. Are we Arsenal or are we Atletico’s bitch? We let them have a test drive for a season. It’s totally up to them to buy or not at the end of it. On top of that, we still have to wait patiently for them to sell before they would accept a deal to shit on us? Just how desperate are we to let them to walk all over us like that?
As pathetic as we are at offloading players, it pisses me off even more that there are fans out there who insist we should just bend over backwards and pay Lyon whatever they want for Aouar. Getting rip-off is not a sign that we know what we are doing, it’s a sign that we are spineless pushovers
I somewhat agree. Seems Arsenal did push for Torreira to be permanent but couldnt get it done. What leverage did we have to force them to take him on a permanent deal? The club may have felt it was better to gamble on his success with Atleti than to sell to him someone like Torino on a 10mill loss. (unsure if we are getting a loan fee from this as well btw). On Aouar, I was upset intially, but did quickly come around to the fact he just wasnt worth that much. Had to think to myself what exactly he achieved to be worth 50-60mill. Didn’t make sense. And Arsenal were right to pull out.
Guedouzi loan deal is said to be done on Hertha Berlin official page. Good news.
Sneaky feeling that AM want us to take Lemar on loan too before they budge on Partey. Nothing more than a gut though, definitely no ITK!
apparently there is not much ATM can do if a release clause they set is triggered. They can’t force another player on us certainly. If we stump up the money and agree personal terms, we get our guy.
Thanks RSH. Does make you wonder why it’s taken so long if it was totally in our control. But all will be forgiven if there’s a Partey at Emirates this evening.
Trudeau,
I dont think Arsenal are even
negotiating with AM atm. If
the release cause is triggered and
TP is satisfied with the terms of
his wages then the Ghanian will
be an Arsenal player.
Perhaps it’s time for AFC to turn the
tables on AM and fleece them on a
loan deal for Lemar. It’s obvious they
are desperate to part ways with the
former Monaco man and the
reported £15 loan fee was scoffed
at by both BM & RBL. I’d personally
rather have Benrahma from
Brentford but perhaps could
reignite his once promising career
under MA in NL?
No thanks to Lemar in any way, shape, or form. Pay the release clause for Partey and get our man. There is nothing AM can do to stop it, that’s why they insisted we pay the clause and no swap.
Their needing to loan a player or roster in general is not our problem. Pay like they insisted, and let them scramble on deadline day.
Partey in a bit…. Can’t wait to sing “Partey after Partey”
Please pay the release clause.
Arsenal: “Am following the deadline day updates feverishly (because I need a hobby or two),” writes Ravi Mani. “I was just wondering, with Gunnersaurus sadly leaving the club, could Mesut Ozil not take up the costume? He’s neither playing nor going anywhere.”
Glorious 🤣🤣🤣🤣.
Bellerin ? Gabriel tiernay
Saka partey ceballos
Pepe/willian/aube/laca/Martinelli
Luiz is just too slow and accident prone for me and best 3 attacking options are still unclear but beginning to look more balanced and attack minded