Does United’s latest move suggest Arsenal now lead the race for goal-scoring machine?

Have Arsenal scared off Manchester United in the race for Viktor Gyökeres?It certainly appears so, based on the latest updates surrounding Manchester United’s striker search.

Like Arsenal, United are keen to secure a striker this summer. Not long ago, reports emerged that Viktor Gyökeres had given his approval to join the Manchester side, even though he was thought to favour a move to Arsenal.

With Arsenal seemingly focused on Benjamin Šeško at the time, the 27-year-old may have felt less wanted at the Emirates Stadium.

However, days later, Arsenal appear to have reignited their interest. On Wednesday, it was reported that the North Londoners had held talks with Gyökeres’ camp over a potential transfer.

While Manchester United were also said to have been in discussions, there now appears to be a clear signal that they may be backing away from the pursuit.

United shift their attention to Hugo Ekitike

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, United have shifted their focus toward signing Hugo Ekitike.

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal though the club now appear to have cooled their interest.

With United now joining Chelsea and Liverpool in what could become a €100 million (£84 million) race, one cannot help but feel they have surrendered the Gyökeres chase.

This is all the more surprising considering Sporting CP publicly stated they would insist on the €100 million release clause for Gyökeres. In theory, that should make him more affordable than Ekitike.

Arsenal now in control of both striker options?

Perhaps Arsenal’s renewed pursuit has swayed the Sporting striker into focusing solely on an Emirates switch.

It is intriguing to see Arsenal seemingly in control of both the Šeško and Gyökeres transfer, if they can truly be called “transfer races”.

All eyes will now be on Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta to determine which of the two forwards eventually arrives. It cannot be overstated how vital it is that they get this decision right.

Gyökeres or Šeško, whichever striker joins Arsenal is widely seen as the missing piece in their pursuit of silverware. What are your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…