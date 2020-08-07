Does Willian coming to Arsenal mean Lacazette or Aubameyang will leave?

All the big Arsenal gossip today is that the coming week will see the arrival of Willian from Chelsea, and the extension of our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract.

Both of them will be a big boost to Arsenal fans, but according to European football expert Gab Marcotti, speaking on an ESPN Podcast, Willian’s arrival must mean that either Aubameyang or Lacazette are likely to be sold.

“I don’t understand the logic here,” Marcotti said. “You’re in this situation, you’ve asked players to take a pay cut and everything…

“Willian ended the season very well but the fact of the matter is Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette – Auba 31, Lacazette will turn 30 soon, you’re going to have to renew him or sell him as well.

“And you’ve got kids, you’ve got Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah. You’re rebuilding, I don’t see the logic adding all these veterans.

“It’s almost like they’ve learned nothing from the [Mesut] Ozil and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan situation.

“I wonder if Willian’s signing foreshadows either Aubameyang or Lacazette leaving.”

Mikel Arteta seems confident that he can persuade Aubameyang to stay, although nothing is guaranteed until the Gabon hitman signs on the dotted line, but I have a feeling that Lacazette is the man most likely to leave. He has been mostly a peripheral player this season and Eddie Nketiah seems to have become the most likely striker for Arteta lately.

But do you think Lacazette leaving would give Aubameyang the chance to play as our number 9, being fed by Willian from the wing?