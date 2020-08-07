Does Willian coming to Arsenal mean Lacazette or Aubameyang will leave?

All the big Arsenal gossip today is that the coming week will see the arrival of Willian from Chelsea, and the extension of our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract.
Both of them will be a big boost to Arsenal fans, but according to European football expert Gab Marcotti, speaking on an ESPN Podcast, Willian’s arrival must mean that either Aubameyang or Lacazette are likely to be sold.
“I don’t understand the logic here,” Marcotti said. “You’re in this situation, you’ve asked players to take a pay cut and everything…
“Willian ended the season very well but the fact of the matter is Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette – Auba 31, Lacazette will turn 30 soon, you’re going to have to renew him or sell him as well.
“And you’ve got kids, you’ve got Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah. You’re rebuilding, I don’t see the logic adding all these veterans.
“It’s almost like they’ve learned nothing from the [Mesut] Ozil and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan situation.
“I wonder if Willian’s signing foreshadows either Aubameyang or Lacazette leaving.”
Mikel Arteta seems confident that he can persuade Aubameyang to stay, although nothing is guaranteed until the Gabon hitman signs on the dotted line, but I have a feeling that Lacazette is the man most likely to leave. He has been mostly a peripheral player this season and Eddie Nketiah seems to have become the most likely striker for Arteta lately.
But do you think Lacazette leaving would give Aubameyang the chance to play as our number 9, being fed by Willian from the wing?
Can Willian play as a striker?
So the guy is a football expert he is?😂but he cannot see the reasoning of adding experienced players to play alongside the Saka,Martinelli… Auba and William are proven winners and still performing at a very high level,someone needs to tell him that the game has evolved!fitness,diet,science…have made it possible for professionals to have longer careers,the days of players retiring at 30 years old are long gone bar injuries of course and both players have very good records when it comes to injuries, then financially it makes sense to give Auba a new improved contracts, doesn’t this expert realise how difficult and expensive it is to find a striker who’s going to score you at least 20 goals per season,ready to go and William is a free agent,expert my a**e!
👏 👏 👏
Siamson most of this so called experts are hypocrites,just ignore them.
Than you!,😀👍
I really think sometimes as a club, we have to make some difficult decision for the benefits of the club and selling Lacazette to me is the best. Lacazette will still fetch us 40 to 50million easily, we can invest that money in other areas. We have martinelli who can play that position, we can promote Balogun to the first team,we have Nketiah, Liverpool did it with coutinho, toth did it with Bale and modric and I really don’t think we will miss Lacazette that much.
I won’t be surprised if I see Lacazette sold by this greedy board.
That would be a bad move as competition for places improves players.