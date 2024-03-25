Does WSL need VAR after Women’s Football Weekend see’s numerous controversial calls?

There were a number of controversial decisions made by referee’s, during this weekend of women’s football. The matches between Aston Villa v Arsenal Women, Man United v Man City (derby) and West Ham v Chelsea all threw up questionable refereeing decisions. Some WSL Managers and their teams have been ‘mighty miffed’ about these decisions, to say the least..

Aston Villa v Arsenal Women

Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal, after going into the break 1-0 up against the visitors on Sunday, at Villa Park.

Arsenal went level with a goal from Victoria Pelova (56) and another from Lotte Wubben-Moy (84), putting our Gunners 2-1 up against The Villans. The 3rd goal, from Stina Blackstenius, is the controversial one that had Rachel Daly in earnest discussion with the referee.

Villa were up in arms believing that Blackstenius was supplied from an offside position. She then tripped in the box, with her hand allegedly touching the ball, before she recovered and scored Arsenal’s 3rd, which was allowed, but may not have been if VAR had been available.

Manchester City v Manchester United Women

United lost 3-1 in their derby clash at Etihad Stadium, against Man City, with Jess Park’s first goal allowed to stand despite an offside occuring in the build-up.

Man United boss Marc Skinner spoke to BBCSports, after the match:

“In a derby, it swings the whole game,”

“Where technology can be used to benefit the game, I think it should be used,” he added.

“If we as teams start to play more games at stadiums where VAR is already part of, then maybe it’s more of a viable outcome financially.

“That’s probably one of the barriers to it right now.

“I think today it would have made a big difference in the game if we didn’t concede that goal – it shouldn’t have stood.”

West Ham v Chelsea Women

West Ham were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on Sunday. The Hammers wrongly had a goal disallowed due to an offside decision, and Riko Ueki was flagged offside when she was through on goal in the second half, which was another controversial decision.

West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner was very upset when speaking to SkySports, after the match:

“To be honest, it seems like at the time that we scored the goal which was more than a metre onside, obviously we go in in a completely different landscape. Last week there were two goals that were scored against us, neither of which should have stood which is another point, draw for us.

“In the Tottenham game [which West Ham lost 4-3], we get an apology after the game for a goal that should never have stood for offside. I’m getting a bit sick of it to be honest.

“We have had chances today and obviously we need to make sure we take those chances but just the way that the game goes on, we just cannot keep having those types of mistakes in games because it completely ruins the game.”

What are your thoughts Gooners? Should VAR be standard in the women’s game? Should referee’s be fully professional?

Michelle M

