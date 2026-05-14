“Doesn’t bear thinking about” Danny Murphy discusses Mosquera facing Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal could be forced into a major defensive reshuffle ahead of their Champions League final against PSG, with injuries to Ben White and Jurrien Timber creating uncertainty over who will start at right back for the Gunners.

The situation has increased speculation that Cristhian Mosquera could be handed the responsibility of filling the role on one of the biggest nights in the club’s recent history. While Mosquera is naturally a central defender, he is capable of operating at right back and may now be considered one of Mikel Arteta’s leading options for the final.

Many Arsenal supporters remain concerned about that possibility, particularly because PSG possess some of the most dangerous attacking players in European football. Mosquera would likely come up directly against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been one of the standout performers in this season’s Champions League campaign.

Arsenal Face Difficult Defensive Decisions

Kvaratskhelia has developed into one of the finest attacking players in world football and is expected to play a decisive role for PSG in the final. The Georgian winger’s pace, intelligence, and technical quality have caused major problems for defenders throughout the competition.

There has also been discussion about the possibility of Declan Rice being deployed at right-back to provide greater defensive stability. However, Mosquera is viewed as the more natural option for the position despite his limited experience at the highest level of European football.

Arteta now faces a significant decision ahead of the final, needing to determine whether to trust the young defender on such a major occasion.

Danny Murphy Questions Mosquera Match Up

According to the Metro, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy admitted he has concerns about Mosquera potentially facing Kvaratskhelia in the final, although he acknowledged the defender has qualities that could help him compete.

He said: “It doesn’t bear thinking about, does it?

“Mosquera is a defender, he’s a centre half, and he’s quick. He can play right back, he can sit in position and just pick him up and have a one vs one battle. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s not ideal.

“He’s the best winger in the world at the moment. He’s got wonderful physicality and strength but a brilliant, intelligent football brain, when to play quick, when to keep the ball, he can run past people.”

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