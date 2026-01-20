“Doesn’t mean we’re starting defeated” Inter coach discusses match against Arsenal

Arsenal face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in a fixture widely expected to test the Gunners to their limits. Mikel Arteta’s side has built an impressive record in the competition so far, recording one victory after another to sit proudly at the top of the league table. Their form has underlined their growing status among Europe’s elite and confirmed them as one of the most consistent teams in the tournament.

Inter Milan, however, arrives with equally strong credentials. They remain one of the sides that many observers expect to progress deep into the competition and continue to perform well domestically. Both teams approach the contest with confidence, aware of each other’s quality and ambition, and conscious that the outcome could shape their European campaign.

Mutual respect before a major test

Arsenal recognise the challenge they face against a disciplined and experienced opponent, yet Inter also understand they are confronting one of the strongest teams in world football. Cristian Chivu has guided his side to dominance in Italy, but he is realistic about the level of competition awaiting them. As preparations continue, the Inter manager has openly acknowledged the stature of their opponents and the scale of the task ahead.

According to FC Inter News, Chivu believes Arsenal and Bayern Munich represent the benchmark in Europe at present, yet insists his team will not approach the match with fear. His comments reflect both respect and determination as Inter seek to impose their own style rather than react cautiously.

Chivu’s message of belief and resolve

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Chivu said, “I already said this after Udine as well.

“For me, Arsenal and Bayern are the strongest teams in Europe right now.

“That doesn’t mean we’re starting defeated.

“We’ll try to play our game and do our best in understanding what the opponent gives us and makes us endure. And I repeat, we’ll be the best version of what we are.”

As two confident teams meet, the contest promises intensity, tactical intrigue and high-quality football. Arsenal seek to maintain momentum, while Inter aim to confirm their own standing among Europe’s best. Both know that performances on nights like this often define a season.