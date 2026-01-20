Arsenal News Gooner News

“Doesn’t mean we’re starting defeated” Inter coach discusses match against Arsenal

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in a fixture widely expected to test the Gunners to their limits. Mikel Arteta’s side has built an impressive record in the competition so far, recording one victory after another to sit proudly at the top of the league table. Their form has underlined their growing status among Europe’s elite and confirmed them as one of the most consistent teams in the tournament.

Inter Milan, however, arrives with equally strong credentials. They remain one of the sides that many observers expect to progress deep into the competition and continue to perform well domestically. Both teams approach the contest with confidence, aware of each other’s quality and ambition, and conscious that the outcome could shape their European campaign.

Mutual respect before a major test

Arsenal recognise the challenge they face against a disciplined and experienced opponent, yet Inter also understand they are confronting one of the strongest teams in world football. Cristian Chivu has guided his side to dominance in Italy, but he is realistic about the level of competition awaiting them. As preparations continue, the Inter manager has openly acknowledged the stature of their opponents and the scale of the task ahead.

According to FC Inter News, Chivu believes Arsenal and Bayern Munich represent the benchmark in Europe at present, yet insists his team will not approach the match with fear. His comments reflect both respect and determination as Inter seek to impose their own style rather than react cautiously.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Chivu’s message of belief and resolve

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Chivu said, “I already said this after Udine as well.

“For me, Arsenal and Bayern are the strongest teams in Europe right now.

“That doesn’t mean we’re starting defeated.

“We’ll try to play our game and do our best in understanding what the opponent gives us and makes us endure. And I repeat, we’ll be the best version of what we are.”

As two confident teams meet, the contest promises intensity, tactical intrigue and high-quality football. Arsenal seek to maintain momentum, while Inter aim to confirm their own standing among Europe’s best. Both know that performances on nights like this often define a season.

______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Arsenal may regret not taking advantage of rivals poor form
Arsenal wants to complete the move for Real Madrid youngster fast
Arsenal target agrees personal terms with their London rivals
Posted by

Tags Cristian Chivu

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. —————- Raya
    Nichols – Norgaard – Mosq – MLS
    ——– Merino – Rice
    Nwaneri – Eze – Martinelli
    ——— Kai/Gyö/Jesus

    Give some minutes to Trossard, Saka, Zubi.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors