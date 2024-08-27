Doesn’t the gruelling Villa win show that Arsenal have already improved from last season?

Have Arsenal already proved they’re better than last season?

On Saturday at Villa Park against tough opposition Arsenal held on for dear life for two thirds of the match before rolling out the cannons against Aston Villa.

The Villains who ended up reaching more shots in total (11) than The Gunners certainly had the upper hand over us for the most of the match and were unlucky not to score.

To start off with Ollie Watkins missed from the centre of the box after David Raya had already dived the wrong way. As Sky Sports commentator and pundit Gary Neville said “it was almost an open goal” for him.

Next up Amadou Onana whacked the woodwork before the ball dropped to Watkin’s again, who was just a matter of yards away from goal who forced Raya into a “world class save” to deny The Villains again.

However despite Mikel Arteta’s side being arguably on the back foot, Arsenal mustered up the strength and courage to turn the game on its head. After 67 minutes Leandro Trossard fired in the opener from close range to hand Arsenal the lead.

Within ten minutes Thomas Partey struck the bottom left of former Arsenal goalie Emiliano Martinez goal from outside the box. It was clear now that The North Londoner’s were certain for a 2-0 victory which was achieved.

In previous seasons though Arsenal would’ve slipped into a 0-2 oblivion, perhaps worse, but it was clear on Saturday that our boys had found something extra inside of them when they were under pressure and likely to fall prey to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

It was the first time in nearly two years that we had scored against Aston Villa since we beat them 4-2 in the Premier League at the same venue in February 2023. Last season Villa were our bogey team who stopped us from winning the title eventually, after defeating us 1-0 in Birmingham and 2-0 at The Emirates in a must win game for Arsenal.

We couldn’t have looked anymore different to the side which faced Villa in the last campaign and perhaps we are on the way to something greater (the Premier League title already!).

Liam Harding

