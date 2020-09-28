Doherty discusses his Arsenal tweet revealed after his Tottenham signing

Matt Doherty represents one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and for the last two seasons, he has consistently put in some of the finest performances by a player in that position.

His fine form for Wolves helped them gain promotion to the Premier League and to qualify for the Europa League in their very first season back.

He earned a 19m euros move to Tottenham this summer and one of the major discoveries following the transfer was that he was previously an Arsenal fan.

In a series of tweets a few years back, he reportedly professed his love for the Gunners and when he was signed by Tottenham, some of those Tweets were dug up.

The situation was dealt with creatively by the Tottenham PR team who made him delete the tweets in his unveiling video when he joined the club in a very cheeky manner.

He has now spoken to The Guardian about it.

It’s well documented that I had previous tweets and they asked me to do a few shots on the video,” says the 28-year-old Dubliner.

“I knew they were going to put something together but when I saw the end product it was quite funny and I’m glad it went down really well. People have messaged me and said how bad the acting was and that’s probably fair.

“My mam is Dutch and Dennis Bergkamp is Dutch and that link got me interested in the game and watching him going forward. So it’s an unusual link [to Arsenal] but that’s what it was.”