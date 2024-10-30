Dominant Arsenal dispatch Preston to reach the next stage of the Carabao Cup

Arsenal earned a commanding 3-0 win over Preston this evening, advancing to the next stage of the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners started the game with a dominant display, as expected, given the disparity in quality between the two sides. However, they struggled to create clear-cut chances early on, despite a strong showing from Ethan Nwaneri.

Preston paid the price for frequently conceding possession, as Jakub Kiwior directed a well-taken Gabriel Martinelli free kick toward Gabriel Jesus, who opened the scoring.

When the hosts failed to respond, Nwaneri seized the opportunity to score his third goal in two Carabao Cup appearances, doubling Arsenal’s lead.

Arsenal continued to control the game, appearing ready to overrun their hosts, who seemed vulnerable throughout. Despite pressing for a third goal, the Gunners couldn’t add to their lead before halftime. However, they returned even stronger after the break with the additions of Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz.

The Gunners maintained their momentum, though Preston managed a few half-chances that Arsenal’s defence quickly neutralised. Arsenal’s passing game proved too much for Preston, and a precise cross from Kiwior found Havertz, who headed in Arsenal’s third.

Mikel Arteta had room to introduce Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly, aiming to extend the lead. Although Nwaneri found the net again, his goal was ruled offside.

It was a dominant performance from Arsenal, who controlled the game from start to finish, leaving little doubt about their superiority on the night.