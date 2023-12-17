Dominant Arsenal down Brighton to go top of the Premier League

Not many Arsenal fans would admit they were not concerned about their team facing Brighton this afternoon. The Seagulls arrived at the Emirates with an impressive winning record in their last three visits to the Emirates, and the Gunners had also suffered a defeat in their last league game against Aston Villa.
However, Mikel Arteta’s side dominated Brighton from the first whistle to the end of the game, making Roberto de Zerbi’s team appear defensively oriented. Despite having 58% possession in the first half, Arsenal looked even more dominant. Brighton defended well, and Arsenal had to wait until eight minutes after the restart to break the deadlock, with Gabriel Jesus scoring from a free header.
This goal gave Brighton reason to push for something from the match, but Arsenal continued to dominate, with Martin Odegaard putting in an outstanding performance in the middle. Brighton’s goalkeeper, Bart Verbruggen, was busy, making at least seven saves, some of them stunning.
Arsenal sealed the victory through Kai Havertz in the 87th minute after an excellent pass from Eddie Nketiah. This performance sent a clear message to Liverpool that Arsenal is determined to do whatever it takes to stay in the title race.
There are a run of tough games coming up for the Gunners but if they perform how they did today and take their chances they will be a match for any opponent.
What we saw initially this season was a lot of these crosses were going to no one but gradually Martinelli is getting better with accuracy and still has the pace on the ball. If it gets to the point where teams have to think about nullifying that threat it’s going to be so good for us. It’ll open up space everywhere and open up the spaces Martinelli excels at scoring in. Feel like we started to see that today with Martinelli. Good times ahead!
“Martinelli’s development this year is going to be interesting. The way oppositions set up against us doesn’t help Martinelli’s goal-scoring potential. Believe we have adapted tactically which is why we’ve seen Martinelli crossing a lot more (also why I backed Havertz to score over him).” Before the above comment.
We wasted too many great chances to score, but we eventually managed to maximize our dominance. White got skinned by Mitoma multiple times and Brighton almost drew the game, but lady luck smiled upon us
Rice was brilliant and very dominant in midfield, whereas Odegaard was our usual workhorse. Jesus, Havertz and Saliba played very well too
Based upon the commentary claiming Gross should have scored we should have drawn? That was an awfully difficult chance that he stuck his leg out for and got mighty lucky it was that close to a goal. It was fizzed at pace into him and it’s come off the outside of his leg. What as the commentary said should a man of his quality physically do with his leg to make that go in? Interested to know. Are you just saying this because you hyped the Mitoma/White mismatch before the game and we dominated without issue but that chance involved Mitoma?
If Gross was a bit more accurate, he would’ve scored because it was a great chance
Instead of parroting the obviously nonsensical commentary statement. Explain what Gross could have done with his actual leg to redirect the ball in. Where was his technique wrong etc?
His timing was off
Lol timing on what it was fizzed at pace. Are you suggesting with his left foot outside the left post at that pace and that reaction time he should have somehow feathered an extremely subtle lace into either corner? That is Balon D’or winning ability.
If the ball had been more accurate and a little slower and it was on his right then maybe he could have opened his body up. As it was he had to sitck his left out and redirect that ball at that angle into the net. Insane. Watch it again.
Multiple times?😜
Gai, Yes Brighton almost scored, but not almost draw. Except we didn’t watch the same game.
Arsenal 9 shots on target
Brighton 1 shot on target
The only mother luck in this game was for Brighton who didn’t concede more goals and not Arsenal.
Best Arsenal game against ball playing opposition.
Well done to Havertz who is gradually finding his rhythm. Most of the players did well.
Great win, next week is the big one. Hope all the players keep practicing their shooting
Great win against a tough team. Martinelli had a great game, pity about rarely having a player gambling on his fantastic crosses today!
Good to see Havertz put himself around a lot more, great improvement!
