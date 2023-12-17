Dominant Arsenal down Brighton to go top of the Premier League

Not many Arsenal fans would admit they were not concerned about their team facing Brighton this afternoon. The Seagulls arrived at the Emirates with an impressive winning record in their last three visits to the Emirates, and the Gunners had also suffered a defeat in their last league game against Aston Villa.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side dominated Brighton from the first whistle to the end of the game, making Roberto de Zerbi’s team appear defensively oriented. Despite having 58% possession in the first half, Arsenal looked even more dominant. Brighton defended well, and Arsenal had to wait until eight minutes after the restart to break the deadlock, with Gabriel Jesus scoring from a free header.

This goal gave Brighton reason to push for something from the match, but Arsenal continued to dominate, with Martin Odegaard putting in an outstanding performance in the middle. Brighton’s goalkeeper, Bart Verbruggen, was busy, making at least seven saves, some of them stunning.

Arsenal sealed the victory through Kai Havertz in the 87th minute after an excellent pass from Eddie Nketiah. This performance sent a clear message to Liverpool that Arsenal is determined to do whatever it takes to stay in the title race.

There are a run of tough games coming up for the Gunners but if they perform how they did today and take their chances they will be a match for any opponent.