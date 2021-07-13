‘Done and confirmed’ – William Saliba update as pictured in Marseille to complete move

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been closing in on a loan move to Marseille in recent weeks, and looks set to complete his temporary move there over the coming days.
The 20 year-old signed for the club from St Etienne in the summer of 2019, but is yet to make his senior debut for the club, despite spending six months with the squad at the beginning of last term.
The Frenchman eventually left to join Nice on loan in January after growing frustrated with his lack of action, and after impressing in a first-team capacity, was expected to return to Arsenal this summer to show his worth during pre-season, but those thoughts appear to have been dashed.
Saliba is now in Marseille as he looks to take up a third loan spell away from the club, and has been pictured arriving at the club to complete the deal, much like former team-mate Matteo Guendouzi was pictured earlier in the month.
Charles Watts confirms that the deal is expected to be completed in the ‘next few days’, adding that the player will clearly not be with the squad in Scotland as they kick-off their pre-season campaign against Hibernian this evening.
Fabrizio Romano has just tweeted on the subject also, to claim that the move is ‘done and confirmed’.
Should we not have pushed for Saliba to take up a loan in the Premier League in preparation for Arsenal down the line?
Patrick
This is absolutely disgraceful the way this player has been treated. Shame on Arteta for not even giving him a chance to prove himself.
Heaven help Arsenal should the Ben White deal fall through and he go to Manchester City.
Didn’t Arteta say he would get a chance to prove himself with Arsenal this preseason?
Good luck to you Mr Saliba but i think you should have stayed here in England to prove yourself. Apparently Saliba himself opted to go-to France whch is worrying to me.
His contract situation is another thing. By 2022 he will be 2 years into the end of his contract and if he does well signing him will be a difficult thing. In would have signed him up for another couple of years before sending him on loan.
So far so good. Everything is still good with Garlic playing tough with the Xhaka deal and some other prudent signings I am a bit calm that the club is moving in the right direction.
Gogo, the lack of a contract extension prior to the loan is hard to understand.
Yeah Ozzie otherwise I’m fine with the loan move. The destination is another talk.
Has anyone come up yet with a good reason why another loan to Ligue 1 this time around instead of one in England the best decision for both parties especially if Saliba is really part of the club future plans? what will happen next season? a loan to an English club is that it?
Apparently Arsenal proposed a couple of English clubs which is fair but the player decided to go back to France. Who’s to blame?
We already have a very shaky defender in Gabriel and playing a 20 year old alongside Gabriel scares even me. If the manager is not confident enough to play him then he should have at least stayed in England but i see a divide in the whole issue.
I see Saliba and his group being offended in the treatment of the lad and so they might be playing cat and dog with the club to disfavor the club. In the end Saliba will not lose anything but the club if he decides to run down his contract. On the other hand maybe the story will change before that time and we see him sign a new deal.
All valid points but do you think the destination of the loan should have been left to Saliba?last winter MA wanted to send Nelson on loan but he refused abd decided to stay I’m wondering who is making the decisions at the club? shouldn’t the manager put his foot down?i find it somewhat concerning.
I’m all in for “the manager should put his foot down”.
But, the manager must be thinking hard about “What if the player reciprocates in kind and put his foot up his @r$e???”.
We are living in the 21st century when human right is a big deal. You cannot send me to a destination without my consent. Players are not inanimate object but human beings with feelings. That’s why before a player is offered to another club he has to consent.
What if the environment is not favourable to their socio-cultural beliefs? In the end the player has the final say what the manager or the club can do is to persuade the player.
My only problem with the manager is that he is not influencing the players to make this decisions that can favour the club in the long run.
As an outsider, I can only speculate based on what I’ve read in the columns so far. Saliba is just a young lad going through some really tough time in his personal life. Even players like Auba and Torreira are affected by things that happened outside of football last season. Saliba may be seeking some home comfort to get through this tough period while being sent on loan (which again is much harder to swallow after waiting patiently for two years to make his debut in Arsenal colors). According to paper talk, the only club that was interested to take him on loan were Newcastle United. In a period like this in his life, how easy will it be for him to spend another year at Newcastle after dreaming of a life in London for two years.
If we have tried a bit harder to find some PL / Championship club within London to take him on loan for a season, he might have given a thought about staying here in England. I just wish him well for his future, both in and out of football.
Arteta obviously doesn’t fancy him which is sad.. A fine defender by all standards
Ok we will have to assume that Arteta knows best in regards to what’s best for this club, but another disastrous start to the season will definitely lead to fans fallout.
As is only right Mikel Arteta will rise or fall on the results achieved and the outcomes of decisions like loaning William Saliba.
What’s more frustrating is just sell him if you don’t want him really now.
All that we are doing is letting an extremely expensive youngster run down his contract with us while at the exact same time getting zero benefit from the player in return.
By the end of this loan he’ll have just 2 years left on his contract and will likely sell him for less than we paid. Incredible business!
PJ everything is not black and white in football. There are many thing we will never know in teams of player contracts and loans. In the end i will love to believe that the club know what they are doing. It’s easier at this moment to just trust the process than worry over issues we can’t change. Hopefully his decision is justified in the end if not he will surely die by it.
He has surely made some poor decisions which are already unforgivable in the past, like selling Martinez, buying Willian instead of giving Martinelli/Nelson chances… Decisions I assume he has learnt from and so my thinking is that the new set of decisions he’s making are improved upon based on his past failures.
PJ, we are currently in a “bear” market as far as football transfers is concerned ,and as any stockbroker will tell you, that is not the time to sell.I doubt if we will ever see Saliba play for Arsenal in a competitive match.Let’s hope he has a terrific season with Marseilles to encourage one of the top Clubs to come calling.
And we are spending 50m+ on a player I’m not sure is that much better.
And Saliba qualifies as home grown, doesn’t he?
I don’t understand what Arsenal are doing tbh
CM, you’re not alone in not understanding.
This is an absolute nonsense.Loaning him to a Club in France makes no sense at all.
If he does well this will mean very little as far as his ability to play in the EPL.Similarly it will have no impact upon his transfer value should Arsenal decide to sell him.
He should have been loaned out far sooner last Season and to a Championship side.There would have been less pressure playing in empty stadiums and he would have become acclimatised to both the playing culture and the language.
At the end of the coming Sesson Arsenal will have a 21 year old Centre Back with less than 2 years left on his contract who’s value would have undoubtedly diminished and will be none the wiser as to his suitability to play in the EPL.
Saliba should have or try signing for a premiership team to get him up to speed on the physicality and game plays synonymous with the epl instead of going back to France for a 3rd loan spell. It could have help him more and arteta could monitor/ observe his games more just like with willock last season.
I don’t know who is advising him but he isn’t doing himself any good just prefering loan spells in France while not German last season and england this season? And I have a feeling he has a nasty attitude just not loud as guendozi that why arteta still don’t see him making his team anytime soon.