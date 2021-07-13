‘Done and confirmed’ – William Saliba update as pictured in Marseille to complete move

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been closing in on a loan move to Marseille in recent weeks, and looks set to complete his temporary move there over the coming days.

The 20 year-old signed for the club from St Etienne in the summer of 2019, but is yet to make his senior debut for the club, despite spending six months with the squad at the beginning of last term.

The Frenchman eventually left to join Nice on loan in January after growing frustrated with his lack of action, and after impressing in a first-team capacity, was expected to return to Arsenal this summer to show his worth during pre-season, but those thoughts appear to have been dashed.

Saliba is now in Marseille as he looks to take up a third loan spell away from the club, and has been pictured arriving at the club to complete the deal, much like former team-mate Matteo Guendouzi was pictured earlier in the month.

Saliba has arrived in Marseille ahead of his loan move. https://t.co/ZD4ud65lme — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 13, 2021

Charles Watts confirms that the deal is expected to be completed in the ‘next few days’, adding that the player will clearly not be with the squad in Scotland as they kick-off their pre-season campaign against Hibernian this evening.

Fabrizio Romano has just tweeted on the subject also, to claim that the move is ‘done and confirmed’.

Paperworks signed for William Saliba to OM from Arsenal on loan until June 2022, done and confirmed. Arsenal priority now will be working to complete Ben White deal with Brighton after personal terms agreed. ⚪️🔴 #OM …and Lokonga official announcement, expected soon. ⏳ #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

Should we not have pushed for Saliba to take up a loan in the Premier League in preparation for Arsenal down the line?

