‘Done Deal’ – Arsenal offload 28 year-old which aids Liverpool signature

Fabrizio Romano claims that Shkodran Mustafi‘s move to Schalke is a ‘100% done deal’, with the Bundesliga side allowing Ozan Kabak to join Liverpool.

The German international has picked up just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, notching up just 44 minutes of action according to Soccerway, and is now as low as fifth or sixth in the pecking order at centre-back.

Mustafi is now claimed to have completed a move to Schalke, after the Gunners agreed to terminate his contract, which has opened the door for Liverpool to get their man.

Kabak has supposedly agreed to join the Reds on loan with an option to buy, with Liverpool having struggled with a number of defensive injuries this term, resulting in both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both filling in at centre-back in recent months.

It seems odd that our club would allow such a move when it clearly boosts our rivals, although it would have been interesting to know if the Bundesliga side would have had a back-up option in case Mustafi could not have gotten over the line.

Mustafi will join his former team-mate in Sead Kolasinac at Schalke 04, who joined the club on loan until the summer.

Could Arsenal not have found Mustafi another destination in order to avoid helping a rival in the market?

Patrick