Aston Villa have secured the signature of Calum Chambers from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

The defender was into the final six months of his current contract, and had fallen down the pecking order this term.

Despite working his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans last term, the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu has meant that he hasn’t featured in the Premier League since August 28, with him sitting as an unused substitute on four occasions.

Chambers has now departed to sign for Villa until the summer of 2025, as reported by Sky Sports where he will play under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

It remains to be seen where he will line-up in their plans, being able to play at right-back, defensive midfield or his favoured central defender role.

Calum has been a loyal servant for Arsenal, but his progress was severely hampered by a number of injuries over the years, and while he made his debut for England back in 2014, he has been limited to just three senior appearances for his country after all of his setbacks.

It is hard to complain about his departure having seen our team progress so well this season, but I always liked Chambers. He always seemed to be one to just get on with things, but for some reason his place in the team has become non-existent this term.

I wish him all the best for the future, and he could potentially earn a place in the England squad again depending on where he plays for Villa, assuming he can remain free from injuries of course.

Patrick