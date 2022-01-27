Aston Villa have secured the signature of Calum Chambers from Arsenal on a permanent deal.
The defender was into the final six months of his current contract, and had fallen down the pecking order this term.
Despite working his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans last term, the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu has meant that he hasn’t featured in the Premier League since August 28, with him sitting as an unused substitute on four occasions.
Chambers has now departed to sign for Villa until the summer of 2025, as reported by Sky Sports where he will play under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
It remains to be seen where he will line-up in their plans, being able to play at right-back, defensive midfield or his favoured central defender role.
Calum has been a loyal servant for Arsenal, but his progress was severely hampered by a number of injuries over the years, and while he made his debut for England back in 2014, he has been limited to just three senior appearances for his country after all of his setbacks.
It is hard to complain about his departure having seen our team progress so well this season, but I always liked Chambers. He always seemed to be one to just get on with things, but for some reason his place in the team has become non-existent this term.
I wish him all the best for the future, and he could potentially earn a place in the England squad again depending on where he plays for Villa, assuming he can remain free from injuries of course.
Patrick
Do we now have 3 center backs? Arteta and Edu had better have something up their sleeves. The team is getting thinner and thinner with all the outgoings.
It’s a bit strange given we loaned out Mari earlier in the window. Maybe this confirms saliba’s is part of the plans next season.
We actually sold someone????? I’m sure with the poor contract management (yet again) and only having 6 months left we got peanuts but I’m shocked we actually sold someone!
I wish Chambers all the best, hope he shows what he can do there.
We gave him for free!!
Really? Knew it was too good to be true.
it wasn’t disclosed and that was from the Arsenal website.
Good luck chambers.
I have the feeling that Stevie G is going to play him as a DM.
Good luck Calum! Was definitely underused during his time here but was also unlucky with injuries especially when he eventually got into the team.
Slowly painfully we are rebuilding the squad. The biggest problem in the rebuild has been dislodging those who want to stay on their big salaries. We only get rid of them in the last minutes of their contract. Ozil Socitis Mustafi Willian Kolasinac all ran their contracts into the ground untill the last 4 months. At one stage we had 5 right backs Tomi Cedric Bellerin Chambers and AMN. Absurd. AMN has been persuaded to go on loan while Bellerin is on loan at Bettis. Now Chambers off to Villa one hopes connected to the Douglas Luiz signing. Mari on loan some place Torreirra at Fiorentina Mavro at Stuttgart Saliba and Guendouzie at Marseilles. Aubameyang Lacazette Nketiah Elneny Xhaka all still have to be prised out kicking and screaming. The process of rebuilding remains the real challenge for the club. 2023/24 will be the season we finally see the real Arsenal. Will Arteta be given till then to complete the job?
Chambers was a model pro who was never fully trusted by any one. 7 years in the wilderness. The Arsenal way unfortunately.
I never really understood why no manager fully trusted Chambers and why he was never given a run ouy at DM, at least in a cup game.
But it is what it is and reality is that even Cedric was favoured over him. So the odds of him getting meaningful game time this season was slim to none.
Hope he is a success at Villa. Like you said Fairfan, he was a model pro for us.
The speed and surprise of it gives me hope that someone of substance may still come in before the window closes.
Yes he was a model pro. Good luck to him and I hope Edu and Arteta have something good up their collective sleeves
Fairfan – Yeah, sell Partey and Lokonga as well, best you buy the Brazilian National Team or Man City. The only thing painful are the commentators on this blog –
Fabrizio tweeted deal close for Matt Turner he who will join us in the summer
The Athletic reported it,his club has agreed to let him join us.
Very risky move to let Chambers go now!
Kolasinac, Mari and AMN I understood and thought it made sense but Chambers is a bit of a Swiss knife, he can play several positions and could have been a really helpful this season.
How much did the club get for his last 5 months of contract? 16 days of Auba’s wages? 😂😂
I may start thinking Dan Smith is right about wage bill cuts this January!
Anyway, good luck to Chambers in his new club
I guess it is pretty clear now what the club plan is,same as last season,shipping out as many players as possible,one signing this window and hopefully this summer,buying another 4/5 players.
Now Arsenal can surely afford the wages of a brand new midfielder!!😂
Interesting!!! The squad is getting smaller….
Arsenal!! The only club that sells a player before getting it’s replacement. Tomi and Cedric are injured, yet he sold chambers.
We only have 3 centre backs which will all be playing at the moment since White is playing RB, an injury to any of the center back will be a big crisis at the defense.
🤦🤦🤦🤦