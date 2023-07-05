Done deal at last – Fabrizio confirms Declan Rice will do Arsenal’s medical on Friday

Arsenal’s payment structure for Rice deal has been revealed
Arsenal’s payment structure for the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United has been revealed. The Gunners will pay an upfront fee of £100 million ($127 million) to secure the services of the England midfielder, with an additional £5 million ($6.4 million) in potential add-ons, according to reports.
The payment terms stipulate that Arsenal will have until the summer of 2025 to complete the payment of the full transfer fee. The amount will be paid in three instalments over the next 24 months.
This arrangement allows Arsenal to spread out the financial burden of the transfer. West Ham initially sought to receive the majority of the fee by next summer, but a compromise was reached between the two clubs.
If the deal goes through at this price, the Englishman would become the most expensive English player in history. His arrival will further strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, which already includes players like Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and new signing Kai Havertz. Jurrien Timber is also expected to join Rice and Havertz at the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Arsenal’s pre-season preparations will begin with a friendly match against Nurnberg in Germany on July 13, followed by a tour of the United States.
The North London outfit will be expected to fight tooth and nail for the Premier League title, after losing out to Man City narrowly last season.
With the business they are doing, few people would doubt that.
