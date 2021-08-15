“Done deal” Fabrizio claims Abraham has signed for Roma after snubbing Arsenal

The fact that both Aubameyang and Lacazette were both suffering from “illness” as Arsenal prepared to visit Brentford for our opening game of the season, obviously left them open to many conspiracy theories that they were going to be sold.
The most likely candidate to be brought in as our new striker was the Chelsea hitman Tammy Abraham, who is a self-professed lifelong Arsenal fan, and it was not so long ao that Talksport reported that personal terms have been agreed with the Gunners.
But there were other conflicting reports…..
Tammy Abraham 🏴 had been telling Chelsea teammates that he wanted to join #Arsenal. However, no offer was forthcoming. 👀 [The Athletic] pic.twitter.com/3UPBGtQawj
— Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) August 15, 2021
Once Roma were reported to have entered the bidding, many Arsenal fans were hoping that we could persuade Mourinho to take either Lacazette or Aubameyang to give Edu a clear run to sign Abraham, but now it seems we have absolutely no chance of seeing the Chelsea star at the Emirates.
Fabrizio Romano tweeted last night….
Tammy Abraham has accepted to join AS Roma, done deal! The agreement has been reached with the English striker as per @DiMarzio. 🔴 #ASRoma #CFC
Chelsea will receive €40m on permanent deal paid in installments. Abraham will sign his contract after medicals in the next days.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021
And he has given more details about the contract this morning….
Abraham > Roma deal details. 🏴
– Tammy will be in Rome today 1pm.
– Buy back clause for Chelsea: €80m valid from June 2023.
– AS Roma will sign him on permanent deal [NO loan].
– Price will be €40m plus add ons paid in installments.
– Salary €4/5m net per season until 2026. pic.twitter.com/33tG59QvTJ
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021
So it looks like Arteta and Edu are going to have to go back to the drawing board in their bid to sign a new striker…
Thank fck.
Did not want him at Arsenal.
Not many strikers left available on the market. Dusan Vlahovic would be a good signing but understandably difficult to get done, I’m surprised no one has snapped up Edouard who is bargain at £18m
I like the guy odosnne Eduardo more complete than Abraham
From my senses, theres is discontent on players vs Arteta. Auba and Laccazete are leading.
Bellerin move is no more then, Xhaka returns has made the strikers to feel discontent. To make matters worse Odegaard is back again.
🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕
Failing squad once more no hope for top four.
I think Rome, Roma FC Serie A and Mourinho are a brilliant destination for Tammy. So few English players travel. This will broaden his outlook and make him a more skilful player.
The Italian league is so defense orientated
Tammy will just have to learn how to take those half chances.
Arsenal spending millions on yet another expensive striker is lazy.
Surely getting a tune out of Laca 55m Auba 60m Pepe 72m can’t be that hard can it?
They should each be scoring 20+ PL goalsevery season…no sweat.
We also have Saka Martinelli Nketiah ESR Tierney Tavares and a new CAM coming in.
90 PL goals should be a cruise for this squad.
@fairfan- your forgetting that Arteta is “coaching” these players. Ive not seen anything to suggest this manager is capable of tactically getting the best out of anybody when it comes to attacking play.
Respect your optimism, @fairfan!
90 PL goals… Did you mean in A SEASON or collectively throughout their entire careers at Arsenal???
If it’s the former, the chances are very, very slim. We scored 53 goals last season. In our opening fixture against a newly promoted team, we scored none. Most embarrassingly, our Goal Creating Action is a big ZERO in that game. I doubt we’ll be scoring 2+ goals in the rest of the 37 fixtures this season.