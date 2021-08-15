“Done deal” Fabrizio claims Abraham has signed for Roma after snubbing Arsenal

The fact that both Aubameyang and Lacazette were both suffering from “illness” as Arsenal prepared to visit Brentford for our opening game of the season, obviously left them open to many conspiracy theories that they were going to be sold.

The most likely candidate to be brought in as our new striker was the Chelsea hitman Tammy Abraham, who is a self-professed lifelong Arsenal fan, and it was not so long ao that Talksport reported that personal terms have been agreed with the Gunners.

But there were other conflicting reports…..

Tammy Abraham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 had been telling Chelsea teammates that he wanted to join #Arsenal. However, no offer was forthcoming. 👀 [The Athletic] pic.twitter.com/3UPBGtQawj — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) August 15, 2021

Once Roma were reported to have entered the bidding, many Arsenal fans were hoping that we could persuade Mourinho to take either Lacazette or Aubameyang to give Edu a clear run to sign Abraham, but now it seems we have absolutely no chance of seeing the Chelsea star at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted last night….

Tammy Abraham has accepted to join AS Roma, done deal! The agreement has been reached with the English striker as per @DiMarzio. 🔴 #ASRoma #CFC Chelsea will receive €40m on permanent deal paid in installments. Abraham will sign his contract after medicals in the next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

And he has given more details about the contract this morning….

Abraham > Roma deal details. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – Tammy will be in Rome today 1pm.

– Buy back clause for Chelsea: €80m valid from June 2023.

– AS Roma will sign him on permanent deal [NO loan].

– Price will be €40m plus add ons paid in installments.

– Salary €4/5m net per season until 2026. pic.twitter.com/33tG59QvTJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2021

So it looks like Arteta and Edu are going to have to go back to the drawing board in their bid to sign a new striker…