Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

“Done deal” Fabrizio claims Abraham has signed for Roma after snubbing Arsenal

The fact that both Aubameyang and Lacazette were both suffering from “illness” as Arsenal prepared to visit Brentford for our opening game of the season, obviously left them open to many conspiracy theories that they were going to be sold.

The most likely candidate to be brought in as our new striker was the Chelsea hitman Tammy Abraham, who is a self-professed lifelong Arsenal fan, and it was not so long ao that Talksport reported that personal terms have been agreed with the Gunners.

But there were other conflicting reports…..

Once Roma were reported to have entered the bidding, many Arsenal fans were hoping that we could persuade Mourinho to take either Lacazette or Aubameyang to give Edu a clear run to sign Abraham, but now it seems we have absolutely no chance of seeing the Chelsea star at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted last night….

And he has given more details about the contract this morning….

So it looks like Arteta and Edu are going to have to go back to the drawing board in their bid to sign a new striker…

Posted by

Tags Roma tammy abraham

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Goonster says:
    August 15, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Thank fck.
    Did not want him at Arsenal.

    Reply
  2. 03 gooner says:
    August 15, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Not many strikers left available on the market. Dusan Vlahovic would be a good signing but understandably difficult to get done, I’m surprised no one has snapped up Edouard who is bargain at £18m

    Reply
    1. Shakut says:
      August 15, 2021 at 11:06 am

      I like the guy odosnne Eduardo more complete than Abraham

      Reply
      1. John says:
        August 15, 2021 at 11:40 am

        From my senses, theres is discontent on players vs Arteta. Auba and Laccazete are leading.

        Bellerin move is no more then, Xhaka returns has made the strikers to feel discontent. To make matters worse Odegaard is back again.

        🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕
        Failing squad once more no hope for top four.

        Reply
  3. fairfan says:
    August 15, 2021 at 10:38 am

    I think Rome, Roma FC Serie A and Mourinho are a brilliant destination for Tammy. So few English players travel. This will broaden his outlook and make him a more skilful player.
    The Italian league is so defense orientated
    Tammy will just have to learn how to take those half chances.
    Arsenal spending millions on yet another expensive striker is lazy.
    Surely getting a tune out of Laca 55m Auba 60m Pepe 72m can’t be that hard can it?
    They should each be scoring 20+ PL goalsevery season…no sweat.
    We also have Saka Martinelli Nketiah ESR Tierney Tavares and a new CAM coming in.
    90 PL goals should be a cruise for this squad.

    Reply
    1. Phil says:
      August 15, 2021 at 11:03 am

      @fairfan- your forgetting that Arteta is “coaching” these players. Ive not seen anything to suggest this manager is capable of tactically getting the best out of anybody when it comes to attacking play.

      Reply
    2. VasC says:
      August 15, 2021 at 11:11 am

      Respect your optimism, @fairfan!

      90 PL goals… Did you mean in A SEASON or collectively throughout their entire careers at Arsenal???

      If it’s the former, the chances are very, very slim. We scored 53 goals last season. In our opening fixture against a newly promoted team, we scored none. Most embarrassingly, our Goal Creating Action is a big ZERO in that game. I doubt we’ll be scoring 2+ goals in the rest of the 37 fixtures this season.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs