Fabrizio Romano has stated that wonderkid Marcelo Flores will spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Real Oveido after the club completed a deal with Arsenal.

The 18 year-old is amongst the most talked about players in the Arsenal academy at present, playing with his elders as well as being a full Mexico international already.

It remains to be seen whether he will continue to feature regularly for his country, or whether Mexico were keen to promote him to the senior side for his debut in order to confirm his allegiance for them, with both Canada and England having been eligible options for him also.

He was recently excluded from the squad for our tour of the USA, with Reuell Walters the only outfield player from the academy group to have been included in the travelling party.

Flores has now agreed to move to the Spanish second-tier as he looks to make the next step-up in his career, and will be hoping to pick up some senior minutes as he continues to work his way towards the Arsenal senior side, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirming that the deal is now ‘finally completed’.

Done deal, signed right now. Arsenal Mexican talent Marcelo Flores will join Real Oviedo on loan deal valid until June 2023. Paperworks finally completed. 🚨🇲🇽🇪🇸 #AFC Official statement expected today. pic.twitter.com/ITCy6LmnN2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

While the youngster seems to be ahead of his peers as he looks to progress, he doesn’t seem ready for the senior Arsenal team just yet, so it makes sense for him to be allowed to go and showcase his talents on loan elsewhere.

Flores has played in various areas of the team in recent seasons, from central midfield to on the wings, and it will be interesting to see where Oviedo look to give him the most exposure this term.

