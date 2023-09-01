Done deal: Sambi Lokonga joins Luton Town on loan

Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to spend the current season on loan at Luton Town, following an agreement between Luton Town and Arsenal for the midfielder’s temporary transfer.

Lokonga was in search of a new club after Arsenal informed him that he was not part of their plans, and Arsenal had been keen on finding him a new destination. A potential move to Burnley earlier in the summer did not materialise, raising the possibility that he might remain at Arsenal for another season.

However, newly-promoted Luton Town stepped in to rescue the situation by adding the Belgian midfielder to their squad. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the former Anderlecht trainee will be spending the season at Luton Town.

This loan move allows Arsenal to temporarily offload one of their players who is not in their immediate plans, and they will be hoping that Lokonga performs well during his time at Luton, potentially earning a permanent move at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga should do well at Luton and might command a starting spot with the newly-promoted side.

At the Emirates, he has no future, so he needs to do well and secure a permanent move away from us in the next campaign.

If the Hatters secure their place in the top flight for another season, we expect him to be kept on, but for now, the key thing is that he is not in our group temporarily.