Done Deal: West Brom complete loan signature of Arsenal midfielder

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles had agreed to join West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season.

The Gunner is believed to have asked to leave the club in search of more regular playing time, having started just three Premier League matches in the last four months.

AMN is believed to be hoping that regular action will give him a chance of making the England squad for the European Championships, and rumour has it he is targeting a switch back to his favoured central midfield role.

Much of Maitland-Niles appearances have come at full-back or wing-back in his senior career, but it has always been claimed that he saw himself in midfield, and we could well get a closer look at him in the role for his new side.

The 23 year-old is reported by SkySports to have favoured a switch to Leicester City, but the club were reluctant to bolster a rival in their bid to qualify for European football, and the door opened to West Brom as Southampton later pulled out of the race also.

Could AMN return to Arsenal having shrugged off his defender tag? Do we expect he will return to North London to challenge for a first-team role next season?

Patrick