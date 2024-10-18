Don’t be deceived, Arsenal’s defence has still been brilliant this season

Don’t let the number of goals conceded deceive you, our defence could have easily conceded fewer.

Seven goals conceded from the first ten games of the season is not bad at all but I won’t be surprised if some sections of the fanbase start to express dissatisfaction with that record because of how easily we could have conceded less. Also given how excellent our GA (goals against) record was last season, then Arsenal fans can be forgiven for expecting less in the total of goals conceded this season.

However we will be deceived if we only use the raw stats to judge our defense this season. Judging with the eyes then we’ve probably had the best defence in the PL this season regardless of whether we’ve conceded fewer goals than anyone else or not. The Gunners have had arguably the best defensive display in the League this season with that resolute performance against Man City. Even though we conceded two in that game which just goes to show the strength that our defensive unit possesses collectively.

Furthermore, out of the seven goals we’ve conceded this season only three of them will be of any concern to us and those are first; Haaland’s opener against us where we could have easily defended that situation better with Calafiori and Gabriel particularly being guilty of poor defending.

Secondly James Justin’s second goal against us at the Emirates where Trossard could have done better with tracking back.

And finally Cameron Archer’s goal where Saliba could have easily prevented him taking the shot off in what was a very rare mistake from the Frenchman. The reasons why only these three goals should be of any note to us is because of the unique situations we conceded the other four in, Joao Pedro’s and John Stones’ were when we had ten men on the pitch so it’s had to comment, then Justin’s first against us was an absolute freak goal because Raya had it covered without the deflection and the goal against Bolton was the only goal we’ve conceded outside the league with the Gunners conceding from a very rare foray from the visitors in that game. It is also worth noting that we had Jorginho on Transition control that day and a 16-year-old in goal for us!

You can be worried for a defense being poor or regressive when there are clear patterns with the way they’re conceding goals, which is absolutely not the case as noted above with the number of goals we’ve conceded so far.

We’ll concede fewer and fewer goals as the season goes by and we should not be worried for our defense losing it’s solidity from last season!

We conceded 29 goals last season, will we be able to better that tally this campaign?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

