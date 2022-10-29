Don’t blame Jesus for Arsenal not buying a backup striker

I’m really surprised the level of criticism that Gabriel Jesus has received this week.
Due to his work rate and winning mentality, I thought he would be protected from any backlash from our fan base, especially with it his first season in North London.
The Brazilian has gone 7 fixtures without finding the back of the net, leaving some Gooners to scratch their head and conclude he’s not a striker who is going to score 20-25 League goals a season.
When the likes of myself pointed this out when we were winning games, I was called negative, now it is an issue when dropping points, you are accused of being fickle.
He’s a great subject matter to study how the modern fan works.
They don’t want to hear any critique on their club unless it happens to be their opinion.
In reality, go back to pre-season and most supporters said we needed to recruit at least two senior forwards.
Since January we had lost Aubameyang and Lacazette, two experienced players.
We all welcomed Jesus (and still do) because of the many attributes he offers to make us better.
Simply though, being prolific is not one of them and never has been.
In the space of 12 months our attacking options had gone between Auba and Laca to Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.
That’s the same Eddie who managed to score in just three League games last campaign, who the manager watches in training and deems good enough only for the cups, and bizarrely has a portion of the fan base who don’t think someone on 100,000 pound a week should be expected to ever make an impact off the bench.
These same people will wait for him to sold to a midtable side, then admit he’s not good enough, it will be too late!
The likes of Saka and Martinelli found the pressure of being our creative output during a top 4 race, too much to handle.
That’s not being harsh. We had the youngest squad in the division (now the 2nd) so logically there will be moments of inexperience.
They needed help.
Edu has corrected that, but we needed more – and only our great start to the season let him get away with that.
He knew all year Laca was leaving as a free agent, he knew we hadn’t replaced Auba, he knew we needed two players for that position …….he got one!
So common sense would say if the pressure of a top 4 race was too big for our youngsters, so would the pressure of a title race now?
What you can’t do is defend our owners, technical director, etc, then be shocked when the squad is lacking.
Because it’s not Jesus’ fault.
He’s never been an out and out striker.
Yes, he wanted to play in the middle more at Manchester City, but look where Pep Guardiola mostly trusted him.
On the wings, due to his energy and immense tactical understanding.
On Champions League nights he would trusted to do specific jobs on opposition players.
Never post-Aguero did one of the greatest coaches to ever live trust Jesus to be his main reliance on goals.
We know what we were getting when bought him, so it seems harsh 4 months later to be judging him on being anything different.
It would be like a company interviewing for two candidates, one needing to be a driver.
You hire one candidate due to so many strengths, but you see on their CV they can’t drive.
If you only employ him/her, you can’t be angry with them months later because they haven’t got their driving license.
It would be the company’s fault for only hiring one individual when the criteria was two.
So, I’m sticking by Jesus because to me he’s brought what he promised.
He will chip with goals, but finishing is his weak part of his game.
He brings so many other qualities.
The only thing wrong with him at the moment is looking jaded.
When the Saints equalised last Sunday, he didn’t have the freshness to go to another level.
I wouldn’t have taken him to Holland, I would have given him a week off to be fresh for Forest.
Jesus needs an alternative striker to link up with.
It’s not his fault Arsenal didn’t have the ambition to go and get it.
Dan
——————————————
True Dan. People forget that Auba was a goal machine, albeit not when he left. We need a big burly CF who’ll complement Jesus, either starting or off the bench or together. Some would say Nkeitiah is a like-for-like with Jesus, but I don’t see it. Apart from being small fast forwards, they are nothing alike. One has technique out the wazoo, one looks like he could trip over himself. Nketiah was never the answer but he’s not going to go anywhere as he’s signed a contract. In January we should be looking for forward options or recall Balogun as he’s been doing great in France
Told y’all several times before he came, that he was going to be one of our tireless high pressers
His extra effort alone as our first defender had made our defense more consistent, thanks to his constant high press that forced the oppositions to make long goal kicks. I’d rather have a hardworking CF like him than an old world-class goal-scorer like Ronaldo, who no longer have the energy to press frequently
I just wished we’d signed another CF type in the mold of Giroud as plan B, to help our attackers when they’re in their barren periods. Now we just need to trust Jesus/ Nketiah and I’m sure they’ll make at least a pre-assist against Nottingham Forest
Strongly agree
How Nketiah is still at the club is simply ludicrous
How can you blame Jesus for not buying a backup striker, he’s not the club financer for transfers ,omg dumb as……
Not sure why we are bringing this subject up.
Gj Is a total upgrade on lacca and aubes.
Works hard for the team
Never stops pressing
Defends
Leads by example
And will chip in with 15 plus goals
Nothing is guaranteed in bringing in a 2nd striker
As mentioned previously
Pool spent 80m on Nunez.
Believe the jury is still out on him and will need a season or 2 to settle in to the prem.
The boys are doing just fine
Plus 14 goals
9 wins
1 draw
1 lose
Any one want to argue with that record
Saying Gabriel Jesus is an upgrade on Auba is a huge disrespect to Auba. GJ can’t lace Auba’s boots. Emotional fans everywhere
Imagine someone saying that lol. Auba was a beast for us. Best forward we had since RVP. Were talking about a golden boot winner. Not that Jesus is bad, he has other things he does better like his dribbling. But Auba was a goal machine period
Dan, I believe you make up headlines (sometimes) just to be provocative.
I’ve not read one single post on JA, or anywhere else come to that, where any Arsenal fan has blamed Jesus for the club not signing another forward.
Where do you get these weird ideas from?
I’m beginning to think it’s purely clickbait – sad really, as I always read your posts with enthusiasm, if not with a little trepidation as of late.
@ken1945
Oops, It was me that wrote the headline, but I thought it described the gist of Dan’s article clearly.
Was I wrong?
My impression from last season is that Jesus *was* trusted by city to be their centre forward. From my recollection, he started most, if not all, of their important games up front, through the centre. He has a lot of qualities that make him suitable, not least his ability to deal with high balls by using his body strength to get underneath and shield it from the head of the usually taller defender.
I don’t think he’s going to be a big goalscorer, but he can get plenty. I see him as being similar to Drogba (oddly enough!) in his role in the side, or at least that’s his potential. This was one of the best cfs we’ve seen in the pl, but contrary to popular opinion, he wasn’t a big goalscorer either (1 or 2 seasons aside). He nonetheless contributed massively to very successful sides – what he had, and what we need, is plenty of goals coming from those around him. Saka, martinelli, odegaard (and apparently xhaka!) are capable of getting 10-15 each in the league this season, and must deliver. Arguably Nketiah is as well if used correctly. If they’re not capable of doing that, then we must find an additional source of goals, which might be a second striker, or a goalscoring winger.
Before we bought Jesus, you demanded we should buy him to prove ambition.
Now you want something else as proof.
The truth is, you only want to discredit the owners, instead of acknowledging the huge ambition they are showing with their investments and their ability to follow a plan, which has given us hope of becoming title challengers after at least 10 years without a sniff of the title.
I think you’re giving the owners too much credit as everyone in the world knows we needed a central midfielder and a winger. I don’t think they’re as ambitious as you reckon
