Don’t expect Arteta to throw Jurrien Timber straight into the starting line-up

This weekend, Arsenal will face Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in an early Saturday kickoff. Aside from an Arsenal win, there are many things we can expect from that game, but one thing we cannot expect is Jurrien Timber to start.

Over the previous few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the Dutchman returning to the pitch to help Arsenal win the title.

For roughly £34 million, Timber signed from Ajax, but he only played 50 minutes of Premier League football (on Match Day 1 of the 2-1 Arsenal win over Forest) before sustaining an ACL injury that has kept him out of action ever since.

For weeks, there have been reports that the Dutch star has returned to full-team training. He’s even had the opportunity to play for the U-21 squad, where he scored a screamer in his first 46 minutes of action since returning from injury in a 2-2 draw with Blackburn. Last Saturday, he played another 70 minutes as the U-21s defeated Liverpool 2-0.

Some believe his two appearances with the U-21s, as well as his participation in Arsenal training, have fired him up to play a significant role in Arsenal’s title challenge.

Some Gooners would even start him against Bournemouth, but according to Football London, the 22-year-old’s chances of starting against the Cherries remain slim. However, they believe that a cameo in the second half is significantly more likely, but Arteta has the final say.

🚨Arsenal training pictures today,Timber is ready and Arteta is watching 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pgD2sHhems — London Is Red (@ErzuahFerdinand) May 1, 2024

Many Gooners would love to see Timber back playing; it would be an auspicious moment, but it is understandable if Arteta chooses to be reticent of his re-introduction.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s match against Bournemouth is likely to be one of the more challenging ones, as statistics suggest matches against struggling Manchester United and Everton won’t be much harder.

Bournemouth has only lost twice in its last ten games, drawing two and winning six. Hailed for his work at the Vitality Stadium, Andoni Iraola has brought Bournemouth back to being competitive, with their in-form striker Dominic Solanke now posing a threat to Premier League defenders.

