Don’t give up – Arsenal can still make the Top Four

Grieving time is over, time to move on!

Hello there! Happy Sunday: what a beautiful Sunday it’s going to be. Today, I want us to talk about moving forward and giving our team one more opportunity to get things right, again.

Who noticed that before our game on Thursday, a lot of people had high expectations about Arsenal and our chances of qualifying for the Champions league? Well, after the game, a lot of people have been questioning our mental strength and our capability to bounce back. Mental strength and ability to bounce back is one feature every strong football team must have, or else they end up drowning in their downfall. At Arsenal, we have had great teams in the past who have learnt how to bounce back from a defeat. We still have a great team; however, they need to show the world that they can also back from bitter defeats.

Yes, a lot of people may be of the opinion that we may not qualify for the Champions league at the end of this season; a lot of people believe Arteta’s inexperience will snuff the ambition out of Arsenal. Me however, I am of the school of thought that no matter what happens, never give up! We may be down but we are not yet out of the Champions league, are we?

We are 7 points off the fourth team, but seven points is not that much of a stumbling block in the world of football. With determination and discipline, we may go on a winning run that will push us into the top four. What we really need right now is luck and in football, luck resides with who it chooses to reside in. who says we can’t be lucky for the remainder of the season?

The manager must have read or heard a lot of people questioning his coaching credentials; he may have had enough of the bashing in the media, but rather than allowing these bashings to put him down, he would do well to let the critics push him to achieve above and beyond people’s expectations. He has learnt a lot from Guardiola, it is time for him to put everything he has learnt into practice. I am sure he would come out of this defeat a better coach.

The players on their part may feel they have let the fans down! They are probably right on that, but they can rectify that. All they need to do is to dust themselves down, rise again and keep forging ahead. With a bit of consistency and luck, who says we can’t qualify for the Champions league this season? Let me end this write-up by saying Arteta feels the hurt all the fans feel, and he will surely try his best to make it up.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua