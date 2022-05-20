Don’t give up Arsenal fans – Miracles DO happen….

Can a Champions League miracle happen? John Velez

Apart from the FA Cup, Arsenal have been an embarrassment in every other competition for a good 15 years or so. Bottling it like we did at Newcastle should hardly come as a surprise anymore. In fact, it’s the norm for Arsenal isn’t it? I guess it’s why many Arsenal fans don’t even bother getting angry these days.

It’s not a FULL blown bottle-job just yet though. There is a very tiny glimmer of hope. A Spurs loss at Norwich, coupled with a home win for Arsenal over Everton will get us that 4th spot. Defeat at Newcastle was even more frustrating, given that a draw would have meant Spurs had to win their final game to be sure of CL qualification. Now they can afford a draw, with their superior goal difference.

Focusing on Spurs, I can only see a win for them. I cannot even see Norwich scoring! That said, miracles can happen, albeit rarely. Wigan beat City in the cup final, Porto winning the CL, Leicester winning the league, Spur’s epic comeback away at Ajax, to name but a few.

Even though Norwich have nothing to play for, there are some other factors to spur them on. It’s their final PL game this season, and what could be for many years, and it’s in front of their home fans. After a dreadful season, they’ll desperately want to give their fans one last good memory, and what better than beating a top 6 team like Spurs.

Add to that, Spurs missing out on the CL as well. Norwich have no affiliation with Arsenal, so although they do not care who finishes 4th, any team loves the idea of effecting something for their opponents of the day. Victory against a top team is enough motivation normally, but that motivation will be amplified given they can stop Spurs getting into the CL. The Norwich fans will really get behind this as well.

Then we have the other part of the equation. We have to beat Everton. Something I do not feel confident about. Yet another injury to Tomiyasu, other key players missing, many others like Saka and ESR not looking fully fit, and a drop in form again. Pickford’s in the form of his life, Richarlison is popping up with some key goals of late, and Everton has just secured safety, meaning they’ll be nice and relaxed for their final game of the season.

I know some people do not think we’ve progressed under Arteta, but this is the first time since the 16/17 season we have gone into the final game with something realistic to play for, and remember that NO ONE gave us a chance of even being in this position. We did have a very slim chance of 4th with one game to go under Emery in the 18/19 season, being 3pts behind Spurs, but it was very unrealistic, given they had a +8 better goal difference. So we needed to win, they needed to lose, and we also needed an 8 goal swing.

Imagine the pain of Norwich beating Spurs, and us not beating Everton. That will be devastating! Equally, imagine Spurs blowing it from their position. A lot of banter to be had either way.

There’s thousands of Gods out there, so I guess we better start praying to them all for an Arsenal miracle!

Jonbo

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section