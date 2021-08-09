Don’t give up on Aubameyang just yet – He will soon be back to his best

Don’t Give Up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Just Yet by AI
Arsenal fans, where has that mercurial footballer gone? That ruthless, punishing goalscorer. That guy who came on in a North London Derby and smacked the ball one-time past Hugo Lloris from outside the box. That guy who won us the FA Cup and Community Shield with spectacular strikes.
It is no secret that Aubameyang has fallen out of form, hard. The goalscoring sauce has seemed to dry up and so has the strut of a world-class goalscorer. Given his age and profile, it is easy to assume that the captain is dead and declining. However, that summation is not necessarily true.
According to The Athletic, when Arsenal were scouting Aubameyang in the Bundesliga, they did a lot of due diligence to see how long Aubameyang would still have it, using data analytics and plenty of other resources. They determined that, around his current age, Aubameyang would still be one of the best Premier League players around. In fact, Darren Burgess, Arsenal’s head of elite performance at the time, says that Aubameyang has exceeded the club’s physical expectations ever since he arrived. All that is needed, he says, is careful maintenance of his physical condition.
…
Everyone knows that our last season had a Before-Smith-Rowe and an After-Smith-Rowe, like the new number 10 was some kind of great Saviour. Before Smith-Rowe, Arsenal barely created any chances and the meager chances that was being created mostly fell to Lacazette who promptly wasted them. In fact, at one point through the season, analysts were pointing out that if Aubameyang had maintained his current shooting rate, he would end the season with 5 goals.
Thankfully, there was both an individual and systematic change at the club come December when Smith-Rowe became available for the first time. In that following period, Aubameyang enjoyed a little spurt of form as he started to get more shots away. His conversion was not back at his mercurial best, especially in the Europa League where he missed a few gilt-edged chances, but he was returning back to normal. And then malaria struck.
In the cited article, Darren Burgess noted that even a slight deviation in Aubameyang’s physical conditioning would have an outsized effect on the Gabonese output. Why? Because Aubameyang is not a technically dominant player. While he has all the deadly instincts of a world class striker in terms of where to move, when to move, when to strike, how to strike, the way he capitalizes on those instincts is not through technique but sheer pace.
He is an athletic specimen. His pace is famous and he barely has injury issues and he is always available to play. He can be unstoppable. Once that physical superiority is affected, Aubameyang becomes a shadow of the player he once was.
Aubameyang lost several kilos to the fever. Given the fact that he was just returning to form and his need to rediscover his confidence in front of goal, the physical deviation was enough to throw him off. No wonder he resumed the season early and was working hard to be fit in time for preseason with a Greek club.
The captain still cares. He is nearly back to his physical best and he has been getting chances in pre-season.
Now, all he needs is a goal and the black panther will be back.
Agboola Israel
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Zero evidence of him getting back to his best, especially playing under the ultra defensive tactics of the cheque book rookie.
All our creative freedom has been removed by our micromanager, thats why even when we win we often look poor overall.
Lol PJ…like the name already, cheque book rookie LOL…
I actually see him as a pundit wasting away as a manager, his brilliant analysis of football can convince anyone easily but reality is conversion to actual practical…same reason Henry,neville and co failed as managers….
He needed to have started from a small teams like Scot Parker,Rooney and co but our board thought otherwise…..
Arsenal FC is too difficult for a rookie to manage cuz of our financial constraints…
My annoyance is his continuous ignorance of the reality that our young stars are the last hope for a golden generation and prolonged success in the nearest future….
We currently have a crop of talented kids within the 19-24 age bracket that could become unstoppable soon but what do we have now, sales sales sales and a confusing negative system that limits players ability…
Dortmund,Ajax,Barca,Monaco, sporting Lisbon etc have all benefited from this recently…why can’t we??
SIMPLY BUILD THE TEAM AROUND THE KIDS with a manager that trusts them enough to deliver with a clear understandable system especially this season where we have no European presence….
Martinelli,Balogun,nketiah,willock(almost ,saka,ESR,AMN, Emi(lost),mavropanos(lost),reiss,Azeez, guendouzi (almost lost), saliba(almost lost),patino,Moller etc
That’s 15 talented kids in a club then add the recent buys Tierney, lokonga, tavares, yet we seem to be clueless and lack direction as a club…
Yesterday’s friendly is another proof, that starting both Lacazette and Aubameyang together only gives us inconsistencies
We can’t revert to the counter-attacking 3-4-3 just to accommodate Aubameyang’s playing style and we’ll keep using the possessive 4-2-3-1, so Arteta has two options. Either make Lacazette start alone as a CF, or field Aubameyang as a CF and make him interchange his position frequently with our LW
We have seen the second option work in some games last season and in pre-season. If we can’t sell Lacazette and Nketiah, we have to do this
I’d much rather sell Auba than Laca, only one of them actually puts a shift in for the team.
Although in all fairness we probably need to look at replacing both.
I also prefer Lacazette, but he’s easier to sell
Got an Idea- if we see it why can’t Arteta?
Last season showed these two simply cannot play together. We have far better options and these should have been seen yesterday.
You are the one who has consistently stated that Aubamayang and Lacazette together will never work. So why are we going into a season with the likelihood of these two playing?
Its true we have a 190 mill front 3
Auba Laca and Pepe.
Arguably the best in the league.
Emery got the best out of both Laca and Auba.
For that matter Emery got the best out of Socritis Mustafi Ramsey Ozil Kola Xhaka Niles.
Despite the addition of Partey Gabriel a fit again Tierney and Bellerin a second 8th place finish resulted.
Now we have signed Tavares Lokonga and White with more still to come.
Buying a whole new team means Arteta
should get us 4th place at least.
5th was not good enough for Emery.
Nor should it be enough for Arteta.
And no none of this top 6 and back in Europe is progress.
CL football or the sack.
A chunk of those players got Emery the sack
But they gave Emery 5th place in a season
I keep banging on about this SueP, and totally agree with you.
The dressing room lost Emery, not the other way ’round IMHO – I simply do not buy the language thing … of course they understood the man.
Just months before the sack, the board had interviewed him for goodness sake – and his language had improved !!??
Either Auba or Laca need to be sold along with Eddie. We cant have both in the starting 11 and certainly cant afford to have both when it was the attacking side of the game that let us down last season esp after xmas.
Eddie goes, Bologun steps in.
CF for Auba or Laca, one goes and an attking goal scoring winger brought in once we shift Willian on too.
Pepe, Saka, Martinelli & New Winger.
Auba or Laca – Bologun back up.
Eddie, Willian & Laca off the wage bill and a few pound brought in isnt a bad move at all and we still have Auba, Pepe, Saka, Martinelli & Bologun plus a new signing.
Lokonga & White good players 👏
Partey needs to get injury free 🙏
SmithRowe looks like a boss 🔥
Few more ins and outs and we could have a decent squad this season.
At the end of last season, it was clear we needed a new midfield. The season is upon us but we have only signed a 20 year old midfielder. How anyone think this season will be different from last season baffles me.
Its been 16 months of dire performances. No goals, no tracking back, no holding the ball, no defensive help, no link up play.
Appalling and clearly not suited to the shit arteta ball
Was the “Data Analytics” machine broken when we signed Willian?
Keep faith, pal.
We’ll be celebrating Champions League victory in less that two years.
Even when deployed as the lone striker last season, Auba was spending more time hugging the left bye-line than anywhere near the opponents’ 18 yard box where he was expected to be. He was helping out our LB to defend our 18 yard box instead of keeping the opponents’ back-line engaged.
Our elite performance team didn’t factor in these defensive duties that Auba must fulfill to retain his place in the squad, while making their elite assessments.
Luckily, we have an elite manager who is the best in handling players recovering from injury. Protecting Matinelli by not playing him after recovering fully and rushing Partey back into the starting XI when he wasn’t fully recovered paving way to recurrence of injury through out last season.
Let’s TRUST THE PROCESS!!! COYG!!!
Up top looking STALE as elsewhere throughout the side.
We need to freshen things up …. and fast !
This article refers to comments made by Darren Burgess an accredited expert in his field. Where is he now? Surplus to requirements, like Steve Morrow and the Arsenal scouting network.
As far as Aubameyang is concerned I hope he can recover his mojo after his personal and family issues, including a bout of malaria. As bad as last season was, he also had Odegaard in midfield with ESR, servicing the forward line. Odegaard is no longer here, so where will the service come from?