‘Don’t leave there too early.’ Paul Merson sends a message to Nwaneri

Nwaneri’s performances, both for Arsenal and England’s youth teams, have been nothing short of exceptional. Despite the growing clamour from fans for him to receive more minutes, Mikel Arteta has adopted a measured approach to his development. By carefully managing Nwaneri’s playing time, Arteta aims to ensure that the pressure of performing at the highest level does not overwhelm the teenager too early in his career.

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports, emphasised the importance of patience for Nwaneri’s career progression. He praised Arsenal as a club that nurtures young talent and provides the right environment for growth. Highlighting the risks of moving away too soon, Merson advised Nwaneri to stay focused and avoid external distractions.

“He’s at a great club. Don’t leave there too early. For me, be patient. He’s 17 years of age, he’s behind top players, he’ll keep on learning and learning. But he’ll be a superstar. He is a top player,” Merson remarked.

This sentiment underscores Arsenal’s long-standing reputation for developing young talents, with players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as recent examples of success stories. Nwaneri is positioned to follow in their footsteps, provided he remains patient and dedicated.

Merson’s encouragement reflects the high expectations surrounding Nwaneri, whose technical ability, composure, and knack for delivering in critical moments have set him apart. If nurtured properly, Nwaneri has the potential to become a pivotal player for Arsenal for years to come, reinforcing the club’s commitment to building a bright future.