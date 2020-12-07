Don’t make Bellerin the scapegoat for the Tottenham defeat

You Can’t Just Blame Bellerin For Derby Defeat by Dan Smith
I was saddened but not surprised to see Hector Bellerin made the scapegoat for our latest defeat. Instead of sometimes holding up your hands and admitting the opposing team were simply better, a section of our fan base need an individual to blame.
Leicester’s winner was down to Mustafi, Lacazette’s finishing was criticised at Liverpool and Man City, many mocked how Holding was left chasing Grealish round the pitch. After Wolves, Xhaka’s input got questioned, while Willian and Luiz have been called Chelsea rejects joining the Emirates retiring home.
Some gooners feel this Sunday Bellerin was guilty of a poor pass and both of Spur’s goals coming from down his side.
Let’s clarify something. If your 15th after 11 games, having previously finished in your worse position in 25 years, everyone is to blame. That doesn’t happen because one or two individuals are the problem. That indicates there are several issues.
Some supporters though have a list of those they are happy to be angry towards, while others get away without a word being said.
How for example does your main striker only have one league goal from open play since the opening day, and yet everyone else seems to be the reason for our lack of goals?
The reality is Bellerin was one of our better players at the Lane for no other reason that he and Lacazette were the only talent to at least try and make something happen.
Our right back put in two crosses in the second half, one of which was air kicked, the other which forced the only decent save Loris had to make. Instead though many will focus on a first half effort played behind Aubameyang.
Let’s compare the work ethic of our two forwards. Who looked like the leader, who looked like they cared?
Sky Sports carried on the theme. When Xhaka got a yellow card saying, ‘I don’t get him.’ Again there are names they feel happy to belittle but not others.
It’s not as simple as ‘Son and Kane cut in from the left so therefore it has to be the full backs fault’, what’s the manager doing to protect him?
Again if his name wasn’t Ozil, how can anyone now question that we have better options for creativity? Our options off the bench were a keeper, a defender, a DM, a deep lying midfielder, a make-shift full back, a young midfielder and a young striker.
Yes, we had lots of the ball but that was deliberate by Jose. That was his tactics against City and Chelsea so of course it would work against us.
For all our possession how many great chances did we make? You can’t tell me Ozil wouldn’t have been a better option?
Spurs had 31 possession but still more shots on target.
I don’t see that as us playing well. No one was brave, no one took a risk, no one tried anything different. Ozil would have. That’s every week by the way.
There’s an art to what Spurs did.
To be fair, when we did that City in the Fa Cup Semi-final, we spoke about the lack of chances Pep’s men had, so it works both ways.
I started writing this at half time. That’s how little confidence I had we would score.
Just don’t blame one player. Accept there is so much more wrong with us.
Dan Smith
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
We could have the best defence in Europe but the games would still end up 0-0. BECAUSE WE’RE NOT SCORING.
I’m baffled how Arteta is not linked with sacking. So many defeats its unreal.
You are also hell bent on making a case for Ozil who is the laziest of players in terms of defending, if he had been there we would have lost by six. forget Ozil he is in the past now
BraG we beat Liverpool Chelsea man utd and city without ozil, so the problem is not ozil the problem is the coach is too scared to play real football, he need to start playing players in there natural position.
Holding should have closed down Son, Leno should have done better Xhaka is average aubamayang is useless Saka is weak Gabriel is average, you all can keep giving so many excuses but the truth is how can a team that beat Liverpool Chelsea man city just last season become so bad all of a sudden. The coach need to sort this out or resign.
Gabriel weak? He was arguably man of the match yesterday, doing the job of the midfield and defence once Partey got injured and xhaka being a lamp post once again
We the fans can see it how come Arteta can’t see it Kstix
Beats me towny.
McLovin, Rome wasnt built in a single day so why should Arteta be sacked? How long did it take Klopp to lay hands on his 1st trophy? 4 years to be precise. We are even fortunate to have won the FA and Charity shield. Let Arteta have his time to rebuild, What went wrong in 20 seasons cant be fixed in one
The problem is klopp never lost game upon game as this even with worse players than we have. Another point we are not looking at with asking us to be patient is that we’re nearing relegation game by game. Should we keep being patient as the team goes into relegation? With no seeming change in tactics and lack of ideas? Would we be talking about patience should we find ourselves in relegation come May? With the squad we have, we should be doing better. No one will tell me, the squad we have is not among the top 6 in the country, why then is the table saying otherwise. We need a reality check ASAP, time is not a luxury we can afford unfortunately for Senor Arteta whom I absolutely want to succeed.
Has Arteta lost the dressing room some players don’t seem bothered Auba for one
Dont disrespect Klopp like that..When Klopp joined Liverpool he had players like Benteke,Ballotelli,Sakho,Kolo Toure..And even though they lost a few games here and there, you could see there was a sense in there play, you could see him implementing his gegenpress style..Both Klopp and Guardiola never had a poor run like we are on right now.
Infact, even Emery did not have a run like this..
Emery was sacked because our football was dreadful and we were drawing games we should be winning, our defence was absolute shambles..But we were never this bad under Emery..That team couldnt defend if their lives depended on it..This team cant do either defend or attack..
How Arteta still has this job amazes me.
because you didnt know football. Arteta won us trophy while emery?
We don’t have to turn every single loss into an Ozil debate, Personally like and respect the player but his playing days are done.
We lost yesterday primarily because of Arteta, whom I also support. His selection was terrible. Before the match, I said even the blind can see that AMN and Elneny were miles ahead of xhaka. Why Arteta selected him is a mystery.
We didn’t lose yesterday because of a lack of creativity or a lack of Ozil as Dan Smith will have us believe. We actually created alot of chances. One of our major problems this season has been Auba(whom I love) and willian. Auba currently offers us absolutely nothing up front. Lacazette was the best of the 3 yesterday. I will never get why Nelson can’t do better than willian in Arteta’s eyes. And also maybe benching Auba for a game or 2 is exactly what he needs to get back to form. He never gets subbed despite poor upon poor performance. The goal kane scored was the exact chance he had when he had space but instead passed the ball to saka.
Arteta has to realise we can’t keep crossing balls to short players who can’t leap. Enough of that. Arteta is being too rigid tactically and he doesn’t seem to know what else to do at this point.
Xhaka, bellerin, Auba, willian… These are the players that will get Arteta sacked unfortunately.
Playing a willian who knows nothing about a NLD over a Nelson and AMN who will fight tooth and nail for the badge in this kind of game. The mistakes keep increasing for Arteta unfortunately.
Seriously bro don’t take this too serious, he’s just trying to get people to comment and you know people love talking about ozil, no matter what we say on justarsenal, arteta has made his decision so to all those ‘ozil fans’ you can either support the coach and the club decision or support ozil.
Bellerin is the worst of the lot sorry, he has been consistently playing poorly and he is part of the arsenal problem, opponents target his wing as it is the major weakness, surprisingly he is still starting ahead of Niles who is a better player.
I don’t see us playing well either, Dan, and for only 2 or 3 to actually look like they cared, in what was our biggest game of the season is unbelievable! I said if they weren’t up for that then god help us with the rest of the season!
The problems and pressure are mounting…..and it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if we’re having this same conversation next Monday…
Story of our lives Sue, at this rate, without any new ideas, we seem to be headed for rock bottom with Arteta edging closer and closer to getting a sack.
I feel he should have been sacked by now..
If we were playing well and losing ,I’d be okay with Arteta, but this is the worst football I’ve seen Arsenal play..Only one outfield goal in the last 9 PL games..1 win in last 7 PL games..
No creativity, sideways , back pass football..I am sick of it.
Watch when we lose possession, where does our right back (clue where he’s supposed to be in the name of his position) run to? The centre circle and ignores his man, Son, running free down the wing. We still let the opp play like we’re coached by Wenger, we let them run at us with the ball like we’ve given them the keys to the city.
The second goal was a mess, the WHOLE team is at fault for that one, how does no one recognise we’ve left 2 at the back to cover 4 men? No one wants to speak up, no one wants to call anyone out. Its not even leadership it’s willingness to do the dirty jobs that’s lacking. Along with the insistence of playing players who aren’t worthy of a start yet players who have performed well in Europe get benched and ignored or not even selected for the squad at all, wheres the sense in that?
Back to Bellerin, who is coaching these players? I count 4 or 5 foul throws this season now, no one gonna tell him to sort that out? It coaching, along with holding each other accountable, the Captain lacks fight, tbh he looks disinterested. I criticised Vieira in the past when he was aching for a move but when he had that armband on he truly led us even though he wanted out. Auba needs to be dropped, Laca started through the middle upfront for the next few games, he ain’t a #10. Saka and Nelson on each wing, Ceballos (Not rotating in a 3) IN FRONT of Elneny and Xhaka(Partey when he returns) and then a back 4 of KT, Gab, Holding and AMN. Leno(C) between the sticks. Play that for the next 2 or 3 without compromise and see how much they create, crosses without a target man are a silly idea.
Don’t blame one player they were all rubbish. Oh well enjoy the relagation fight.
Bellerin was and has been a disaster since he returned from his injury
He was responsible for the goals !
However after defending arteta – he has to take the blame – insisting on Willian, bellerin and xhaka league game after league game.
In europe which we play a game every week we have a group of players playing well – yes opposition isnt great but they have confidence . Nelson, soares and niles should be starting
Smith rowe should be given a chance
Some of arteta’s best arsenal performances have been with niles in the team, he did well against city (semi final) liverpool ( c shield)and wolves (last season) . Niles has been good in the Europa this season also but yet not good enough to start in the premier league where the players ahead of him are dreadful every game
Soares may not be spectacular but at least he can defend
Arsenal have some serious problems
Mustafi, sokratis, kolosanic , chambers all need to be moved on in January
Next summer its ozil (free) luiz (free) lacazette, guendozhi (he has no future at arsenal) also in that list should be the likes of pepe ( he isnt going to get better for us) and Willian ( arsenal should be offering willian to clubs in the january window or even a loan ) bellerin moved on same with xhaka also
We brought in gabriel ( looks good and promising) Willian ( disaster) and partey (will be a good signing). The partey signing was great but if you actually think about it, really poor from Arsenal – we have signed a player who has had no pre-season with us so doesnt know our style of play, doesnt know the pace of the premier league so injuries will be natural. So yeah it was great signing him but the fact we had to wait until the last few hours of the window- demonstrates how poorly arsenal are still managed above management