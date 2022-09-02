Don’t Panic – Arsenal still have a 100% record, why are we overreacting?

No need to panic! by Angus
A lot of toys are being thrown out of prams after we couldn’t get the deal done for Luiz. Don’t get me wrong the deal made sense and would have been useful but our window has been successful, and we still have a 100% record, let’s not overreact.
Our squad is:
Martinelli (ESR) Jesus (Eddie) Saka (Marquinhos/Nelson when he recovers)
Xhaka (Lokonga) Ode (Vieira)
Partey (Elneny)
Zinchenko (Tierney) Gabriel (Holding) Saliba (White) Tomi (Cedric)
Ramsdale (Turner)
We have a full 22 squad for rotation that Arteta desired + 1 extra GK (Hein) and Nelson when he’s back. A winger/central midfielder of some sort would have been icing on the cake, but it was never make or break (that was Jesus/Zinchenko.)
Not sure why Villa turned down the bid for Luiz to be honest, no way he signs a new contract after that, and Gerrard seems to have a policy of not playing players who refuse to sign extensions much.
From Kaveh Solhekol, in HITC: “Some of the people involved in the negotiations are a little bit bemused because they were led to believe towards the end of last week that Villa would listen to offers of around £20m for Luiz.
“He hadn’t really been starting games under Steven Gerrard and he’s out of contract in the summer.”
Still there will be 18 games left to play when the window opens again and only 13 until then. So, is there any reason to panic really?
We will clearly have funds available then, and can just pick him up cheap if necessary or go for someone else.
As to those next 13 games, how concerned should we be in the DM department.
Partey is out for 3 games according to premierleague.com, although others have it as unknown. Despite many hyperbolic statements I’ve seen, Partey has played 51 league games for us whilst missing 25. That is not ideal but equally nowhere near the majority of games being missed. He’s played in 67% of league games available since he arrived which is a statistic that might surprise some. So, if we were basing our transfer plans on Partey’s historical injury record for us, we would expect him to play around 9 games out of the 13 left before the Jan window. Go back to the start of the season and we could of reasonably expected him to play 12 out of 18. Not sure all that talk of lack of foresight looks so clever in that light.
Lokonga did well against Villa, this is a guy Kompany (check out Burnley since he took over) has repeatedly called the next Yaya Touré, and that our coaches once claimed is better suited to the 6 role than Partey. He’s 22 and now has a year under his belt with us, let’s have a little faith and see what he can do!
Failing that Zinchenko should be back at least for the bench against United and could surely play in there whilst Tierney is fit. White/Xhaka are further options. Luiz would have been nice given the injury to Elneny but not too concerned, Luiz may well have just started cup games initially anyway.
Personally, I wanted a winger more ready to rotate with Saka and ease the pressure on Marquinhos to make the step up, but he looked decent enough in preseason and seems to have impressed with the youth side, Vieira is an option ahead of him on that wing in the league too whilst he gets up to speed.
So, the squad to me at least seems a lot healthier and strong in depth than people are making out. At least wait until we have a bad game before going into full meltdown mode.
Roll on United at the weekend! We are still favs in my book, even if United away is never easy. Know our away fans will be fully behind Lokonga if he starts just hoping the same can be said for online comments. He’s our 22-year-old starlet who has not done anything to deserve some of the comments I’ve seen. The pundits will try to target that area enough themselves in the coming weeks especially the ex-United brigade on Sunday, would be nice if our own fans didn’t fuel that fire themselves!
Onwards and upwards!
regards,
Angus
Good balanced article…
I agree let’s back Lokonga till Partey and Zinch are back
Excited also to see Viera and Marquinhos play in PL
Well said Angus, you’re one of the sensible posters on JA, it summarises what’s been said by a lot of the reasonable people.
The comment by Kaveh Solhekol at HITC shows just how wrong it is to start criticising our guys when it may well be the other club being silly.
AON showed the same when we saw how things really panned out in the Aubameyang to Barcelona affair last season – supporters don’t really know what goes on inside the bubble (unless something like AON shows us).
As you say, Luiz may not have been someone that was intended to start immediately, people assumed that because of injuries. I can see that would be likely because… who’d buy & play anyone from Villa right now?
P.S. Mudryk was the only rumour where I was actually disappointed when it didn’t happen. That’s the kind of talent that’s worth grabbing when you can.
What we need the most is the mentality of winning, which I believe MA did, and I can see that he did it for himself before the players.
Last season we were always playing, I would call it “a shy football,” but this season, we are the aggressive/eager-to-win side!
We just need our most important players to be at their best, and I’m sure we can always play for the win and watch some good football.
See that is the one thing I understood from fans that were disappointed the football at times was “shy football” think that sums it up perfectly but where I disagreed was I thought you could see the intention behind it.
It’s not just the individual quality of Jesus/Zinchenko that makes them look so great and has elevated the team it’s the fact they have played under this kind of positional style for a lot longer than anyone else in our team. Their quality and confidence in that has spread through the squad.
Obviously we will back the team, but you cant deny we are light in mf.
Lokonga should not be needed dor PL games this early and should only be required for early cup comps.
That is luck. ESR should not be playing false 9 but Jesus/Eddie are injured, Tomiyasu should not be playing LB but Tierney/Zinchenko are injured.
That is football injuries happen. That is why you buy and train players to play multiple positions. Can’t have 3 for each never mind the complaining about game time, FFP would bite you hard.
As is with the Elneny injury Luiz would of provided an extra option but Villa played silly games, we move on. Lokonga is a top talent a run of games may well do him the world of good.
Agree with you Angus
Elneny’s injury is a big blow and of course I would have liked Arsenal to sign a new player to replace him but it is what it is. £25m was a fair offer for Luiz and £40m is no deal. Don’t want Arsenal to panic buy.
We are thin in midfield now but that’s a great opportunity for Sambi to step up and prove what he’s made of. Other players can cover too.
I was never worried about wingers, we’ve got plenty of attacking players in the squad and guys like ESR, Vieira and Marquinhos need time on the pitch.
For once at least Arsenal dealt with summer transfer business early and efficiently. New players had time to settle in and Arsenal started the season really well. We’ve got a good squad to achieve CL qualification.
GOYG
We will back the team no matter what, if everyone stays fit then this squad is one if the best I have seen fir sometime. I think Edu and Arteta have done very good job but the did make a mistake in January and now they have repeated same mistake. Elneny is not a quality DM and should not have been a backup for a player like Partey who has such a bad injury record. We should have targeted a quality DM from start. Even if Elneny and Partey was fit I would have still said the same thing we neglected that position. Sami is not a DM but I hope he transforms into one so that we don’t have to buy someone in January or next season even.