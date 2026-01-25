“Don’t think the Arsenal players believe it” Pundit says Man Utd shocked Arsenal

Manchester United began their match against Arsenal under immediate pressure, with the early stages suggesting the Gunners would dominate and secure a comfortable victory. Judging by the opening exchanges, Arsenal seemed likely to win, while United were initially on the back foot and struggling to impose themselves.

The balance shifted when United equalised. That goal appeared to give the visitors belief, boosting their confidence and changing the dynamic on the pitch. United gradually began to play with more composure and purpose, while Arsenal started to show signs of doubt as the first-half advantage slipped away.

United Grow in Confidence

Following the equaliser, United displayed increasing hunger, swagger and determination. In the second half, the visitors played with more assurance than Arsenal, whose early dominance began to falter. United’s ability to sustain pressure unsettled the Gunners, while Arsenal seemed to question themselves during periods when they had previously controlled possession.

This contrast ultimately shaped the outcome. Arsenal were left reflecting on missed opportunities in the opening stages, when they had the chance to secure a decisive lead. Their failure to convert early dominance allowed United to take control and dictate play, demonstrating a level of confidence that had been absent from the match’s opening exchanges.

Arsenal Struggle to Respond

Even late in the game, United continued to press, keeping Arsenal pinned in their own half. Matthew Upson said on the BBC: “I don’t think the Arsenal players believe it. It’s a performance that ran out of steam. They almost had to have the game tied up and won in the opening 35 minutes, and they didn’t achieve that. They gave a sloppy goal away and the Manchester United that came out in the second half was very different.”

Upson’s comments reflected a match in which United’s resilience and confidence overcame Arsenal’s early dominance, highlighting how belief and momentum can influence the outcome of a contest.