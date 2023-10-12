Don’t underestimate how important the fans are to Arsenal’s current success

Before the 1-0 win over Manchester City, Oleksander Zinchenko asserted about the clash, “It’s a massive game for us. Unfortunately, we haven’t won against City for a long time in the Premier League. Obviously, we’re expecting a tough game.

“The fans at Emirates Stadium are always trying to push us forward. We really appreciate it because it helps us a lot when there are tough moments.”

And it got me thinking: as Gooners, do we ever acknowledge the role we’ve played in the club’s revival?

The Premier League is without a doubt the most watched football league in the world. As a result, clubs participating in it have a global following. The fans adore their club, but the way we Arsenal fans have backed and loved the team is amazing, and I believe we have had a significant impact on the club returning to its former glory.

It hasn’t always been easy to be an Arsenal fan. We had a hard couple of years following a club that wasn’t doing anything remarkable; they were basically in their comfort zone, honoring PL fixtures.Despite their poor run of form and trophylessness over the years, we, the fans, have stuck by them. Even if we’ve been unbearable at times, at one point we were calling for the Kroenkes to pack and go, and we’ve also turned on our managers (even Arteta at one point) but supported the club game after game through all the rough edges when we could have turned and started supporting thriving sides like Man City.

We came very close to winning the Premier League last season, but Manchester City defeated us due to a lapse in focus toward the end of the campaign. We finished second and are now in the Champions League, and I don’t believe any of this would have been possible without the support we’ve offered Arteta and the boys.

We, as Gooners, have altered the pace of the Premier League. I believe we are the best in the league, which is why Zinchenko was confident we would push them to their first win over Manchester City since 2015.

Sam P

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…