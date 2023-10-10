Following an important Premier League win against Manchester City, we have been handed a setback with the news that our defensive beast, William Saliba, has been ruled out of France’s October internationals due to injury.

“William Saliba is not able to participate in the gathering of the French team. The Arsenal defender suffers from pain in his right big toe. He will remain available to his club to treat this chronic injury,” confirmed the France national team in a statement published in the Mail.

“After speaking with Dr. Franck Le Gall, the French team doctor, Didier Deschamps noted William Saliba’s withdrawal and decided to replace him with Jean-Clair Todibo.”

William Saliba was instrumental in our victory over Manchester City. Our No. 2 put in a strong effort that kept Man City’s goal machine, Erling Haaland, quiet meaning the PL Golden Boot winner didn’t even have a shot on goal.

In summary, versus City, the Frenchman won 100% of his ground and aerial duels, had 97% pass accuracy, committed zero fouls, and was not dribbled past once in the entire 90 minutes.

The news that Saliba is injured is alarming because he has been a key component of our strong start this season. Notably, after PL March Day 8, he has yet to be dribbled past, which is incredible. With more than ten days until our next game, the hope is that he will recover and be fit to play. We can’t afford to lose Saliba’s services if we want to be strong enough to sustain the title charge.

As he rightly recognized, his absence cost us the Premier League title last season, saying the other day, “Of course, it was really painful because I watched my team play every game, the most important of the season, and I was not able to play. Of course, it hurt me. Of course, I could have helped my team to maybe win the Premier League, but we never know.

“It was a good experience because we were first for all the season, and at the end we finished second. Every game is so important; we try to win every game to win the league. Injuries are part of football, and hopefully I won’t be injured.”

To be fair, Arsenal fans don’t need to worry about this “chronic toe injury” as it will not keep Saliba out of the team for very long. In fact he should be totally recovered before we face Chelsea.

This is a normal sports injury which is called “turf toe” in America, where it is normal for sports people that play on artificial grass with very soft sports boots.

There are 3 grades of “turf toe” and a minor one can be fixed in just a few days of rest, and even the worst could tke up to two weeks, but athletes can normally continue competing simply by wearing more reinforced traininers that prevent you from bending your toe while it is recovering.

So don’t worry. If this is the only injury that Sailba gets this season, I’ll be a very happy man!

Sam P

