Don’t worry Arsenal fans, Tottenham have got there own injury problems ahead of the NLD

The North London derby will be the highlight of Premier League Match Day 4 this weekend. Arsenal will make the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face their North London rivals, Spurs.

The Gunners will be confident going into that fixture after remaining unbeaten in the last four NLDs. They’ll be confident that they can go 5 games unbeaten against Spurs, establishing who runs North London.

The main concern for Arsenal is the number of injuries and “injury scares” they’ve had in recent weeks. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still recovering from an injury, Mikel Merino has an arm injury, and Declan Rice has a red card, thus he will not face Tottenham. We also expect Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Odegaard, who sustained injuries during their international service, to miss that game.

While Arsenal will be without some of their best players for the match, Spurs are also likely to be without their key players. Micky Van de Ven, Spurs’ first-choice defender, will also miss the NLD after suffering an injury against Everton and missing the 2-1 loss to Newcastle. In addition to the defence, Spurs’ first-choice attackers Dominic Solanke, who sustained an injury on Match Day 1, and Richarlison, who missed the Newcastle encounter, are both doubtful for the derby.

I imagine both coaches won’t have their best squads, but London bragging rights are at stake, so we can’t see anything else but an Arsenal win.

COYG!

