“Don’t worry” Arsenal supporters urged to give Havertz time

Former Germany international Rene Adler has offered words of encouragement to Arsenal fans, urging them to maintain their support for Kai Havertz and expressing confidence that the attacker will ultimately excel.

While some Arsenal supporters may have harboured doubts about Havertz’s abilities and questioned the wisdom of his transfer, Adler believes that the German player has the potential to shine. Havertz did score the decisive goal in the 2021 Champions League final, yet his tenure at Chelsea was not consistently spectacular.

The scepticism from some Arsenal fans persists as they wonder why Mikel Arteta brought him to the Emirates, especially considering the strength of the existing squad. Nevertheless, Arteta remains committed to Havertz, and Adler is optimistic that, with time, the player will demonstrate his true worth and justify his acquisition as a valuable signing for the team.

The former goalie said to Sky Germany:

“Kai Havertz will also be up and running soon, even though he’s still having a bit of a hard time getting started and he’s still yet to score his first goal. Don’t worry about that, dear Arsenal fans.

“Even though he still lives in the same city, it is still a different environment at the Gunners, different mechanisms, different expectations and a different system.

“It’s completely normal that it takes a certain amount of time to get there. Now he is suddenly playing in the eight position again; at Chelsea FC he had different roles from coach to coach and was often lined up as a number nine.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has a long way to go in proving that he can be a top player for the Gunners and it is hard to keep supporting him.

He hardly inspires confidence on the pitch and looks lost in some of our matches.

