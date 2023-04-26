Don’t worry – Granit Xhaka will play for Arsenal tonight “The game of our lives”

The big day is finally upon us, and Arteta is fully expected to be missing a few players at Man City tonight, with William Saliba being the principal casualty, and Arteta himself told his press conference that Granit Xhaka may also miss the match. He told his pre-match conference: “Granit has been out. Hopefully, he will be able to train today but he’s still a doubt.”

Whether Arteta is maybe giving nothing away or not, late last night this report arrived from Greece, saying Xhaka had told his friends that he won’t miss the match.

Exclusive from England365: Xhaka plays against City as usual- “It’s the game of our lives!”

Granit Xhaka will be the main man in Arsenal’s derby against Manchester City, with the Swiss midfielder being completely recovered, according to exclusive information from Dimitris Manakos!

The majority of the English media may report that Granit Xhaka will not be ready for Arsenal’s clash against Manchester City, due to the illness he suffered midweek, but this is not the case, according to Greek journalist Dimitris Manakos.

According to exclusive reports from England365, the Swiss is fully available to Mikel Arteta, with him telling his close friends: “I can’t be absent. I have to be there. It’s the game of our lives.”

And under those circumstances, he is expected to be a certainty to be in the starting line-up, alongside either Thomas Partey or Zinchenko, should the Spanish coach decide to make internal changes.

Dimitris Manakos

Watch – Mikel Arteta in positive mood ahead of Man City visit – “If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that.”

