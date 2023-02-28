Don’t worry, supercomputer insists Arsenal will win the Premier League

Arsenal has been the overwhelming favourite to win the Premier League this season as Mikel Arteta’s side continues to win games.

However, the gap between them and Manchester City is closing and Manchester United is also following them on the league table.

All three clubs have suffered setbacks recently, with the Gunners lucky to have maintained a slender lead over City.

There would be more dropped points before this season ends, but a supercomputer is convinced Arsenal will still win the Premier League.

According to The Sun, the supercomputer predicts the Gunners will win the league by at least three points, suggesting that it is a title race that could go down to the wire.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Manchester City chasing you, it is never easy to win the Premier League and we have done an amazing job so far.

With our January signings, Jorginho and Leandro Trossard, doing well, we can end the term victorious.

But there is still a lot of hard work to do and we must remain focused on ourselves and try to win every remaining fixture.

If we do that, it does not matter how our rivals perform. We will be victors at the end of the campaign and end two decades of hurt.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

