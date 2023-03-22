Don’t worry, the Arsenal Women will get revenge on Bayern at the Emirates

Sorry, Gunners, Jonas Eidevall’s quest to deliver Bayern Munich’s first home defeat after a long unbeaten run at home has narrowly failed. Arsenal, on a three-game winning streak and buoyed by legendary victories over Chelsea and Lyon, thought they could overcome the German giants, but they were defeated 1-0, with Bayern scoring through Lea Schuller’s powerful header in the 39th minute.

A 1-0 defeat in a first-leg quarterfinal away from home isn’t necessarily a terrible thing; Arsenal can turn things around when Bayern comes to town, if their determined second-half display Tuesday evening is indicative of how they will approach the return match.

Arsenal are still in this, and The Guardian’s match report says it all: “Arsenal did everything but score. After a mixed first half, they hit the post and had two efforts cleared off the line in the second half. They can also consider themselves unlucky not to have an indirect free kick on Bayern’s six-yard box after Viggósdóttir touch back to Grohs in goal.”

If there is one thing we can agree on, it is that Arsenal is hungry for Cup glory, and they are now perfectly poised to get revenge on Bayern in the return leg in front our their loyal Emirates crowd.

In the same way that they defeated Chelsea in the Continental Cup a week after falling to them in the FA Cup, they can overcome Bayern next week after Tuesday’s setback. If Bayern wanted to deal with Arsenal, they should have done so with a resounding victory at the Allianz Arena.

Trust the Arsenal women to do something amazing at the Emirates, and they will outscore the Germans.

Michelle Maxwell

